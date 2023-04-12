Xinhua News Agency, Hong Kong, April 11th Hong Kong Web 3.0 (Third Generation Internet) Association held an inauguration ceremony at the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on the 11th. As a cross-industry non-profit organization, the Association will promote the construction of the Web 3.0 ecological environment in Hong Kong through professional research, standard formulation, and professional training.

It is understood that the Hong Kong Web 3.0 Association was jointly initiated by a number of Chinese-funded institutions in Hong Kong and Hong Kong universities.

The Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, Li Jiachao, attended the inauguration ceremony and said that the current development of Web 3.0 is at the golden starting point, and Hong Kong must dare to become the leader of the wave of innovation. He said that recently, many companies including virtual asset exchanges and blockchain infrastructure have actively contacted the SAR government and considered developing business in Hong Kong, which is believed to help Hong Kong’s Web 3.0 ecosystem flourish.

Chen Delin, Chairman of the Council of the Hong Kong Web 3.0 Association, said at the inauguration ceremony that the association will be committed to promoting technological change and industrial upgrading, creating industry standards for the industry, making suggestions for the SAR government, promoting the society to deepen awareness of Web 3.0, and promoting Hong Kong Become the world‘s leading Web 3.0 smart city and digital financial center.

In the budget announced in February this year, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government announced the allocation of HK$50 million to accelerate the development of Hong Kong’s Web 3.0 ecosystem.

(Reporter Lu Yun)