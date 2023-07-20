Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index Shows Early Gains, Falls Back to Green by Close

Title: Hang Seng Index Opens Up but Falters in Weak Rise; Sunny Optical Technology Leads Decline

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index opened up 0.27% today, indicating a positive start to the trading session. However, the index’s significant early rise was short-lived as it faced weakness in subsequent trading. The Hang Seng Index fluctuated and eventually fell back into the green zone, closing at 18,928.02 points, down 0.13% or 24.29 points. The turnover for the day stood at HK$104.858 billion.

Zhongtai International expressed optimism regarding Hong Kong stocks in the second half of the year. The Chinese economy is expected to enter a passive destocking cycle in the third quarter of 2023, supported by the global Kitchin cycle, policy effects, and the service industry. Additionally, the U.S. 10-year bond yield is predicted to trend downward due to peaking policy interest rates, slower U.S. economic growth, and declining inflation. These factors, along with easing liquidity, are expected to improve the valuation of Hong Kong stocks and alleviate liquidity pressures.

Sunny Optical Technology (02382) witnessed the most significant decline amongst blue-chip stocks, falling 13.65% to HK$67.35. Citigroup attributed the decline to a profit warning issued by the company, estimating a 65% to 70% year-on-year drop in interim net profit. Market competition and lower mobile phone lens and camera module shipments contributed to these challenges. Citigroup downgraded Sunny Optical to “neutral” and lowered the target price from HK$110 to HK$80, reflecting a more cautious outlook for the company.

Country Garden Services (06098) was one of the few blue-chip stocks that rose, increasing by 3.7% to HK$9.25. Country Garden (02007) also experienced a notable surge with a 3.55% rise to HK$1.46. On the flip side, China Resources Power (00836) fell 2.07% to HK$17.02, and Sands China (01928) dropped by 1.78%.

In terms of popular sectors, auto dealers, chemical fertilizers, domestic real estate stocks, property management stocks, and education stocks were among the top gainers. However, most large-scale technology stocks experienced declines. Electronic components, agricultural products, power stocks, and SaaS concepts were among the top losers.

In the education sector, Tianli International Holdings (01773) surged by 16.28% to HK$2.5, while China Xinhua Education (02779) rose 6.67% to HK$0.8. The recent release of key reform tasks for the modern vocational education system by the General Office of the Ministry of Education contributed to the sector’s positive performance. Market analysts expect that this reform will enhance the attractiveness of high-quality vocational education resources and increase the gross enrollment rate of higher education.

Some apparel stocks also recorded gains, with MBV INTL (01957) rising by 26.76% to HK$0.9 and JNBY (03306) increasing by 4.57% to HK$9.15. The downstream demand and inventory performance of clothing companies have been attracting attention. High-quality clothing companies are expected to rebound and witness a recovery in their valuation.

Power stocks, however, continued to face downward pressure, with Huaneng Power (00902) falling 5.3% to HK$4.65 and Datang Power (00991) dropping 2.11% to HK$1.39. Tianfeng Securities explained that the weak sector performance can be attributed to market funds withdrawing after major thermal power companies released their Q2 performance forecasts. Despite this, the bank expects that the utilization hours of coal-fired power in Q3 will remain high, leading to a rise in overall electricity prices.

In other news, Superstar Legend (06683) experienced a 17.42% increase, reaching HK$7.75. This surge comes after the tickets for Jay Chou’s concert in Tianjin were issued. Nearly 130,000 tickets were released on the Damai platform, with over 5.2 million people expressing their interest in attending. Superstar Legend’s business is closely tied to Jay Chou through new retail and IP creation and operation.

Overall, the Hang Seng Index’s initial rise gave way to a weak performance, with Sunny Optical Technology leading the decline in blue-chip stocks. However, sectors such as education, apparel, and real estate management witnessed gains, exhibiting a mixed market sentiment.

