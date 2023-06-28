Home » Hong Kong’s private residential property price index dropped to 351 in May – Xinhua English.news.cn
The private residential property price index ended its four-month upward trend in May. The index fell 0.74% month-on-month and 8.95% year-on-year. In the first five months of this year, the private residential property price index rose by 4.87%; the rent index rose by 2.91%.

Opinion Hong Kong Newsletter:On June 27, data from the Hong Kong Rating and Valuation Department showed that the private residential property price index in Hong Kong fell back to 351 in May, ending the 4-month rising trend. The index fell 0.74% month-on-month and 8.95% year-on-year.

The price index of small and medium-sized units (less than 100 square meters) fell by 0.76% month-on-month; the price index of larger-area units (100 square meters or more) fell by 0.73% month-on-month.

Among them, the price index of Class A properties (less than 40 square meters) fell 0.8% month-on-month; Class B properties (40-69.9 square meters) fell 0.76% month-on-month; Class C properties (70-99.9 square meters) fell 0.59 month-on-month %; Class D properties (100 to 159.9 square meters) fell 0.76% month-on-month; Class E properties (160 square meters or more) fell 0.48% month-to-month.

In terms of rent index, the private residential rent index rose to 180.6 in May, up 0.95% month-on-month, rising for 4 consecutive months; up 1.52% year-on-year.

In the first five months of this year, the private residential property price index rose by 4.87%; the rent index rose by 2.91%.

