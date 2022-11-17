Hongguang MINI EV with ultra-high configuration!Wuling Qingkong configuration announced: 360 panoramic electronic handbrake all have

Wuling Hongguang MINI EV is currently the best-selling electric vehicle in China, and the ultra-high-end version of Hongguang MINI EV “Wuling Sky” will also be sold in China. With the improvement of configuration, the new car will also come into the sight of more car buyers.

On November 16, Wuling Motors officially announced more configuration information for its brand new micro electric car, Qingkong. The new car provides four body colors, namely white, blue, gray, and coffee.

In terms of appearance, the design style of the new car is different from that of Wuling Hongguang MINI EV, and it is more in line with the global design aesthetics. The front LED penetrating light strip and split headlights add a lot of design sense to it.

The interior is obviously a level higher than that of Hongguang MINI EV. It adopts a minimalist design style and provides dark and light two-color themes. to make.

The 10.25-inch dual screen of the car and the built-in Ling OS Lingxi system developed by Wuling,It supports voice interaction functions such as custom wake-up words, continuous multi-commands, and speaking when you see it; it also supports mobile phones as keys, and users can remotely control the vehicle and query the status of the vehicle anytime, anywhere.

According to the official statement, Wuling Qingkong adopts a cage-type high-strength steel body structure, and the high-strength steel of the frame accounts for up to 62%. A large amount of thermoformed ultra-high-strength steel is applied to the front frame, A-pillar, rear frame and other parts to effectively alleviate the impact of collisions. . At the same time, the turning radius of the clear sky two-seater version is only 3.7 meters.

In terms of safety configuration, the new car will be equipped with driver airbags, ABS anti-lock braking system + EBD braking force distribution system, low-speed pedestrian warning system, tire pressure monitoring and other safety configurations as standard.

For other configurations,The car provides heating and cooling air conditioning, keyless entry, sensorless start, electronic handbrake, and is equipped with 360° panoramic images, reversing radar, ESC body electronic stability system, etc.

In terms of body size, the length, width and height of the standard axle version are 2599mm, 1505mm, 1631mm, and the wheelbase is 1635mm; the length, width and height of the long axle version are 2974mm, 1505mm, 1631mm, and the wheelbase is 2010mm.

Among them, the long-axis version is larger than the domestic Hongguang MINI EV. The rear row supports a variety of folding forms, and can switch between two-seater, three-seater, and four-seater travel modes, and the trunk space reaches 734L.

In terms of power, the two-seater version and the four-seater version of Wuling Clear Sky are equipped with 30kW and 50kW drive motors respectively, and the batteries are both 28.1kWh lithium iron phosphate batteries.CLTC has a battery life of 300km and supports fast charging. It only takes 45 minutes to charge 30% to 80%.