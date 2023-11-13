Hongmeng and Android: Huawei Concept Stocks Soar as National Data Administration Promotes Data Elements Implementation

Hongmeng and Android “part ways”! Huawei concept stocks performed strongly today. The National Data Administration promoted the implementation of data elements and ranked among the top gainers.

On November 13, the stock market experienced a day of moderate gains and fluctuations. The Shanghai Stock Exchange Index rose 0.25%, the Shenzhen Component Index rose 0.1%, and the ChiNext Index rose 0.2%. Despite a net outflow of 1.443 billion yuan in Northbound funds, the market saw an overall increase in stock prices with more than 3,700 stocks rising in the two cities.

Notably, Huawei concept stocks showed strong performance, with sectors such as Huawei Shengteng, Hongmeng Concept, national defense and military industry, and data elements ranking among the top gainers. This surge was triggered by several factors, including the development of the Hongmeng system and the promotion of data elements by the National Data Administration.

The Hongmeng system’s exclusive development and incompatibility with the current Android version of the App has led to a surge in interest in Hongmeng-related positions. With over 700 million Hongmeng ecological devices and more than 2.2 million developers, the Hongmeng OS market is projected to expand rapidly, further boosting Huawei concept stocks.

Additionally, the National Data Administration’s push for the implementation of data elements resulted in a surge in related concept stocks. Companies like iSoftStone and Puyuan Information saw substantial growth, as the National Data Administration explored the separation of data rights and sought to cultivate a multi-level data circulation and transaction system.

Amidst this positive performance, the brokerage sector saw a decline following a clarification announcement from CICC and China Galaxy Securities regarding market rumors about a potential merger and reorganization. Furthermore, foreign disputes and conflicts in various regions contributed to the market’s rapid rotation throughout the day.

With this mix of market trends and developments, the financial community issued a warning, emphasizing that the content, data, and tools in the article should not be construed as investment advice. The stock market is inherently risky, and caution should be exercised when investing.

