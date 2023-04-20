Hongmeng OS, the third largest system in the world, is not Android!The opening of the first Open Source Hongmeng Developers Conference was supported by many bigwigs–fast technology–technology changes the future

Hongmeng OS, the third largest system in the world, is not Android!The opening of the first Open Source Hongmeng Developers Conference was supported by many bigwigs

Kuaitech News on April 19th, the first OpenHarmony Developer Conference will be officially held today. In addition to Huawei’s strong support, there will be many big names on the scene, such as Ni Guangnan and so on.

Different from Android and iOS, the goal of HarmonyOS is to build a framework and platform for the operating system of smart terminal devices based on an open-source approach for the era of full-scenario, full-connection, and all-intelligence, and promote the prosperity and development of the Internet of Everything industry.

The details previously released by Huawei show that 2022 is the year when the Hongmeng application ecosystem will break ground and flourish. There are more than 220,000 applications integrating HMS Core capabilities, and more than 50,000 meta-services running on HarmonyOS devices.

In December last year, Wang Chenglu, CEO of Shenzhen Kaihong Digital Industry Development Co., Ltd. reiterated that HarmonyOS is not Android, iOS, or a single-device operating system.

According to a report by research firm Counterpoint Research, in the fourth quarter of last year, Hongmeng OS had a global share of 2% and a Chinese market share of 8%.