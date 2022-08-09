Caijing.com Auto News August 9 news, recently, Hongxin Electronics announced that the company plans to jointly establish a holding subsidiary with related parties to build a new energy industry base, of which the company will invest 90 million yuan and hold 90% of the shares. According to the cooperation agreement signed by both parties, Hongxin Electronics plans to build new energy battery FPC and CCS production lines in the area jointly managed by Xiamen Torch High-tech Industrial Development Zone Management Committee and Xiamen Tong’an District People’s Government, including 100 CCS production lines, 100,000 Square meter FPC production line, 50 SMT production lines, the total planned investment of the project is 2.3 billion yuan. The implementation of the project may promote the upgrade of the company’s FPC manufacturing to FPC modules, namely CCS.

In addition, on July 26, Hongxin Electronics’ foreign investment announcement stated that the company’s holding subsidiary plans to invest 1 billion yuan in the construction of a high-end electronic intelligent manufacturing model factory in Nanchong City, which is located in the southwest region. In addition to carrying the original FPC application field, it will focus on new Energy and vehicle intelligence demand for FPC+ product modules.