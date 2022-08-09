Home Business Hongxin Electronics plans to invest in building a new energy industry base
Business

Hongxin Electronics plans to invest in building a new energy industry base

by admin

Source: Caijing NetworkAuthor: Yan Qi2022-08-09 15:01

Caijing.com Auto News August 9 news, recently, Hongxin Electronics announced that the company plans to jointly establish a holding subsidiary with related parties to build a new energy industry base, of which the company will invest 90 million yuan and hold 90% of the shares. According to the cooperation agreement signed by both parties, Hongxin Electronics plans to build new energy battery FPC and CCS production lines in the area jointly managed by Xiamen Torch High-tech Industrial Development Zone Management Committee and Xiamen Tong’an District People’s Government, including 100 CCS production lines, 100,000 Square meter FPC production line, 50 SMT production lines, the total planned investment of the project is 2.3 billion yuan. The implementation of the project may promote the upgrade of the company’s FPC manufacturing to FPC modules, namely CCS.

In addition, on July 26, Hongxin Electronics’ foreign investment announcement stated that the company’s holding subsidiary plans to invest 1 billion yuan in the construction of a high-end electronic intelligent manufacturing model factory in Nanchong City, which is located in the southwest region. In addition to carrying the original FPC application field, it will focus on new Energy and vehicle intelligence demand for FPC+ product modules.

See also  Donbass: Putin has his sights set on iron, coal and gas

You may also like

moto X30 Pro pure white version announced!Chen Jin:...

Summer weather on the markets: uncertainty dominates, tomorrow...

Invest in the technologies of the future with...

City Renewal Landmarks Born Hundreds of Internet Red...

Tertiary and digital sectors, protections and low wages...

The competition in the mid-to-high-end mobile phone market...

Airbus, deliveries down in July, weighs the supply...

Naples, over 1,300 hires between the Municipality and...

Fed at the window ahead of US inflation:...

In the mountains 71 million tourists. Cortina queen...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy