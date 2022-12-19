Honor 80 seriesIt has been released for nearly a month, and has gained a good reputation both on the media side and the user side. “Bibo Weilan” aesthetic benchmark appearance design, 160-megapixel ultra-clear main camera and AI Vlog video master smart image, as well as Snapdragon 8+ flagship chip, make this new mobile phone show excellent comprehensive strength, ranking among the best in this year’s list. One of the most worthwhile mobile phones to buy in half a year. On December 19th, the Honor official announcement will be released on December 26thHonor 80 GTwith more powerful performance and aesthetic design, create a “new benchmark for performance aesthetics”, open a new era of performance mobile phones, and make people look forward to the upgrade of this new phone in terms of performance.





On the same day, Honor CEO Zhao Ming said that the Honor digital series has always been an aesthetic benchmark, and the upcoming Honor 80 GT is a “new benchmark” that combines performance and aesthetics. It comes to reshape the new pattern of online performance mobile phones! Performance experience has always been Honor’s strong point, and Honor 80 GT will open a new era through a comprehensive comprehensive experience, which will live up to everyone’s expectations! At the same time, Honor announced that the Honor 80 GT has become the official designated product of the first season of the three-body animation, which further demonstrates the strength of this new mobile phone.





As we all know, “Trisomy“is a series of long science fiction novels created by writer Liu Cixin. In December of this year, the animation of the same name adapted from the novel was launched on Bilibili.

In the three bodies, an important concept of cosmic sociology is called “technological explosion”, which means that intelligent civilizations complete high-tech research and development in a very short period of time, and develop rapidly in the form of explosion. This coincides with the acceleration of the development of Glory.

Since the independence of the Honor brand, it has always adhered to the people-centered approach, leading consumer experience upgrades through cutting-edge technology, riveting sufficient strength to transform technological strength into product strength that the market needs, and continuously launching popular and well-known folding screen mobile phones, flagship models, and digital products. series, etc., as well as the brand-new full-scenario operating system MagicOS 7.0, are the achievements of Honor’s “technical explosion”.

The combination of Honor 80 GT and the first season of Three-Body Animation allows the “technological explosion” to move from the virtual world to the real world, thereby realizing the two-way rush with the top science fiction IP in the advanced technology concept. I believe that through the mutual expansion and integration of the two, the It will bring shock and surprise to the industry and users, and create a model of cross-border cooperation.





Although there is no more definite news about the configuration of the Honor 80 GT at present, from the perspective of the Honor 80 Pro, through the MagicOS platform-level AI capabilities, especially the in-depth tuning and optimization of the hardware by the Turbo X system engine, the Snapdragon 8+ flagship The chip runs “Genshin” and other large-scale games are obviously better than other products with the same chip, with a perfect balance of performance, heat generation and power consumption. I believe that the Honor 80 GT, which has a “new benchmark for performance aesthetics”, will never disappoint users’ expectations in terms of performance.





Previously, the Honor 80 series had hard-core performance, excellent aesthetic genes, and AI smart images. On this basis, the upcoming Honor 80 GT will further demonstrate Honor’s strong underlying technology and reshape the new pattern of online performance mobile phones. Let us wait and see for users, especially mobile game enthusiasts, to bring a full range of leapfrog experience.



