Honor China CMO Jiang Hairong issued a long letter of “X series ten years” and the new product Honor X50 will be released on July 5_TOM NEWS

On June 25th, Honor officially announced that the Honor X50 new product launch conference will be held at 19:30 on July 5th, and simultaneously launched a 10th anniversary old user story collection event.

And earlier today, Jiang Hairong, CMO of Honor China, wrote in the “Ten Years to the Peak! A Letter to Honor X Series Users” shared, “Ten years of rapid growth, the Honor X series has gained hundreds of millions of users around the world; ten years The praise has accumulated, and the Honor X series has built a great wall of reputation; ten years of long-term companionship, thank every user for their support and recognition of the Honor X series, this is the source of motivation for us to continue to climb bravely,” Jiang Hairong said, the upcoming Honor X50 is not only the pinnacle of the decade, but also the beginning of the new decade. It will bring a number of new quality standards that break through the industry, realize pioneering innovations in the industry, and lead the experience of leapfrogging gears.

Regarding the new Honor X50, although the specific configuration and function information has not been announced, according to the tradition of starting from the user experience for each new product of the Honor X series, the new Honor X50 will continue to bring outstanding experience in terms of experience. eye performance.

“You can always trust the Honor X series!” Jiang Hairong said in the long letter, “Honor always insists on verifying product quality with strict standards far exceeding the industry. Strict reliability and durability tests are carried out on the equipment, simulating various extreme situations, and thousands of prototypes are consumed, just to ensure that the product quality can not only stand the test of the market, but also worthy of the trust of users, so that high quality becomes Honor X The indelible label of the series”.

It is understood that the quality testing standards of the Honor X series have always been far beyond the industry: the key aging test standard industry is usually 150,000 times, the Honor X series is 210,000 times; the heavy object soft pressure test standard industry is usually 1,000 times, the Honor X series is 2000 times.

Especially in the screen drop resistance test, the Honor X series is the first to define the hardest standard – 1-meter marble simulated drop, 1-meter concrete floor simulated drop, roller random angle drop and other harsh scenarios, it is easy to hit the curved screen directly Broken pain points, which has also achieved a good reputation for the hard-core curved screen of the Honor X40 series, which has been the flagship of the Honor X series for nine years.

Correspondingly, some bloggers revealed that the Honor X40 is selling well all over the world, and its overseas reputation is overwhelmed, especially the videos of various fancy crashes by foreigners. This also makes netizens full of expectations for the new Honor X50 . Many netizens shouted that Jiang Hairong, an executive who has repeatedly “dropped” to verify the strength of Honor’s products, will also “drop the phone on the spot” at the press conference to prove the stringent quality of Honor mobile phones. confidence.

Another blogger revealed that the new exterior screen technology of the Honor X50 is said to be comparable to Kunlun glass, and even more resistant to manufacturing, which is very worth looking forward to.

In addition, some bloggers said that the Honor X50 is “a high-end model that has been demolished and then lace-embellished. It still focuses on long battery life and sturdiness”, expressing expectations for the battery life and quality of the new phone.

In the past ten years, the models of the Honor X series have been classics, and the 12 generations of products in the past ten years have witnessed Honor’s continuous improvement in quality exploration. Honor’s 10-year continuous persistence has brought users upgrades in terms of battery life, screen, performance, video, design, etc., realized the organic combination of quality ingenuity and inclusive technology, and constantly broke through the boundaries of gears.

As Jiang Hairong said, the previous peak is the way to go, and bravely climbing new heights is the constant pursuit of the Honor X series. Behind this is the “technical overflow” brought about by Honor’s long-term high-intensity R&D investment, so that products in the thousand-yuan range can also have an experience that exceeds user expectations. So, what high-quality experience will the Honor X50 bring this time? To learn more about new products, let us look forward to the “Honor X50 New Product Launch Conference” on July 5!

