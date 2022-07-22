DoNews News on July 22 (Liu Wenxuan) On July 21, Honor held a new product launch conference for Honor MagicBook 14 Ryzen Edition, Honor Tablet 8, Honor X40i, Honor Smart Screen X3, Honor has personally selected a variety of devices such as the Earbuds X3, which further enriches the full-scenario smart terminal matrix of Honor, and also brings consumers a choice of assured quality from multiple product lines.

Each of the latest products shows benchmark-level product power and the pursuit of leapfrog experience: Honor MagicBook 14 Ryzen Edition is the first notebook on AMD platform with OS Turbo, system-level performance and power consumption optimization are dual online; Honor tablet 8 As a top-notch tablet, it opens up the era of giant screens and upgrades eye protection standards with three authoritative certifications. Eye protection, good picture quality, and high quality fully meet the needs of home consumers; Honor’s own Earbuds X3 series headphones have a noise reduction depth of 40 decibels and a comprehensive battery life of 36 hours. Moreover, all the screen products this time have eye protection functions, which can be called eye protection family buckets.

The conference also showcased multiple interconnected scenarios between Honor products, and officially announced the Honor developer service platform. This open platform not only enables one-stop cooperation for developers, but also helps developers expand overseas markets. Its support policies for domestic and overseas developers will also be launched one after another.

The concept of the whole scene is renewed, and the human-centered seamless connection and seamless experience

Zhao Ming, CEO of Honor Terminal, said at the press conference: Traditional thinking is often limited to a single product and only solves the needs of a single scenario. Honor makes a distinction from the top-level design and serves multiple scenarios with a combination of products. Based on the underlying architecture of Magic OS and relying on the capabilities of Honor’s interconnection, Honor creates a “people-centered” cross-application and cross-device smart life solution. Matching different central devices based on the scene, other devices can seamlessly cooperate with the central device, bringing consumers a full-scene experience of seamless circulation, thus serving consumers’ increasingly diverse usage scenarios.

The Honor Magic OS full-scene operating system enabled by the Magic Live intelligent engine connects a single product from a single scene to the Honor full-scene ecosystem with stronger interconnection capabilities, providing you with a richer and more diverse smart experience. Based on the interconnection capability of the underlying architecture of Magic OS, Honor all-scenario devices can achieve seamless connections such as one-touch transfer, one-drag-and-drop, etc. By using the Honor Tablet 8 + Honor 70 mobile phone through multi-screen collaboration, the work can be directly dragged to the tablet for writing; through the Honor Tablet 8 + Honor Notebook collaboration, the completed homework can be shared without streaming; using the Honor Tablet 8 + Honor Smart Screen, You can directly cast the screen to watch the online class and take notes on the tablet.

Relying on Honor’s interconnection capabilities, a trust ring is formed between multiple devices, and a multi-pronged approach is used to create a seamless and seamless experience. Under the AI-enabled service system, information and services will also be freely switched between applications and devices. When the user approaches the subway station, the Honor X40i will automatically recognize it, and the travel card will appear at the same time as the Honor watch. When the user wears the Honor Watch or the bracelet close to the Honor Tablet 8, it can be automatically unlocked; when the user sits for a long time, the Honor Tablet 8 will correct the posture, and the Honor Watch will have a sedentary reminder, and key service nodes can always appear in front of consumers in a timely manner. No frequent interruptions and no misses.

Re-understanding all products from the perspective of consumers, “Where are you, the classroom/office/home”, this is the new definition of the glory scene. Through repeated polishing of the design around the central product of each scene, the seamless collaborative experience of the product is enhanced, and the more subdivided and diverse needs of life, education, work, sports, home, entertainment, etc. are opened up with seamless connection and seamless experience. Glory The whole scene is becoming the terminator of the pain point of each scene for consumers.

AMD platform is the first to use OS Turbo, the new Honor MagicBook 14 Ryzen Edition performance is always online

The new Honor MagicBook 14 Ryzen Edition is the first product that Honor applies OS Turbo technology to the AMD platform. This product is all equipped with Ryzen 6000 series standard pressure processors, the highest version is AMD Ryzen 7 6800H standard pressure processor, using “Zen 3+” core architecture, 6nm process and up to 8 cores and 16 threads, the multi-core performance has been improved 12.5%; the highest version is equipped with AMD Radeon™ 680M using the new RDNA 2-core graphics technology, and the performance is always on the line.

As a system-level performance and power consumption optimization engine developed by Honor, OS Turbo can achieve better performance and lower power consumption in the same scene. From the actual usage scenario of the notebook, the Honor MagicBook 14 Ruilong Edition with OS Turbo blessing can reduce the highest power consumption by 24.1% in daily application scenarios such as DingTalk conference, Tencent video chasing drama, WeChat video chat, etc., compared with the same type Product, the maximum power consumption is reduced by 60%; when using PC MARK10 Word, Edge, PPT, Excel and other daily office applications, the response speed is up to 28.5% faster; at the same time 1080P online video playback, local video playback and PC MARK10 and other multi-scenario applications , the battery life of the whole machine is increased by up to 35.5%.

The new Honor MagicBook 14 Ryzen Edition is also AMD’s first thin and light notebook with a 75Wh super-large battery, which can achieve a long battery life of 20 hours. This battery life breaks the current status quo that 14-inch thin and light notebooks generally use 60Wh batteries on the market, and is committed to bringing battery life beyond the same level. Equipped with 65W portable fast charge, 15 minutes of charging can support notebook office for 3 hours, 30 minutes of charging to 37%, 100 minutes to be fully charged, it also supports fast charging of mobile phones and tablets, and one charge can be used for multiple purposes. In addition to the powerful hardware configuration, the new Honor MagicBook 14 Ruilong Edition also brings system security solutions.

The new Honor MagicBook 14 Ruilong Edition is available in two colors, Glacier Silver and Starry Gray. The official price starts at 5199 yuan. Please look forward to the first sale in August!

The big-screen benchmark for audio-visual learning, the Honor Tablet 8 leads the giant-screen era

The Honor Tablet 8 adopts the industry’s first 12-inch high-definition eye-protecting full-screen with an 87% screen-to-body ratio and a metal body as thin as 6.9mm and about 520g in weight. It supports Rheinland hardware-level low blue light, and has passed the Rheinland flicker-free certification and the eye protection certification of the National Eye Engineering Center. At the same time, it adapts to a variety of eye protection modes at the software level. It has a bad sitting posture reminder function, and comprehensively upgrades the new standard of flat eye protection; It has the only stereo eight speakers in the gear, plus an 8-speaker audio system with DTS + HONOR Histen dual sound effects, and has obtained the Hi-Res small gold standard certification to create your exclusive mobile theater.

In addition, the Honor Tablet 8 is newly equipped with Magic UI 6.1, which brings smart and smooth experiences such as application split-screen, smart multi-window, and multi-screen collaboration. The built-in Education Center APP helps K12 school-age users get a more focused learning environment on the large-screen tablet. In the healthy tablet mode, parents can set the application whitelist and customize the usage time of the APP in the Honor Tablet 8 to help children cultivate the correct concept of using digital products without overuse and entertainment, so that electronic products can become a training sample A caring assistant for good habits.

Honor Tablet 8 has both appearance and strength. It is a “learning master” tablet that comprehensively advanced audio-visual learning, and opens the era of tablet giant screen with a 12-inch large eye-protecting full screen!

The Honor Tablet 8 is available in three colors: Dawning Blue, Dawning Gold, and Mint Green. The official price starts at 1499 yuan, and the first sale will start on July 29.

This time, the Honor Tablet 8 smart keyboard was also released. This keyboard can restore the 1.6mm high key travel and 18.8mm wide key spacing of the notebook, the typing rebound is clear and not stiff, the keyboard size is comfortable and not cramped, no need to adapt to the keyboard with both hands, and the text is output from the fingertips. Helps to upgrade the overall efficiency of learning and office work.

Thousands of yuan, thin, large screen and large memory, Honor X40i will be on sale starting from 1599 yuan

The Honor X40i, which focuses on light, thin, and high-value appearance, is a new summer shining work. It has a 7.43mm ultra-thin full screen, 40W super fast charging and 50-megapixel high-definition images. At the same time, the appearance design is fully recognizable. It can be called a brand-new thousand yuan machine aesthetics. Benchmark.

Honor X40i continues the design concept of thin and light large screen that is popular in the market. It is equipped with a 6.7-inch ultra-narrow bezel full-view screen with a screen ratio of up to 93.6%. Better visual enjoyment. In terms of body material, the Honor X40i uses innovative materials such as new aluminum alloy, ultra-thin PCB material, and ultra-thin display screen to ensure the overall strength, while achieving an ultra-thin thickness of 7.43mm and an ultra-light weight of 175g, creating a thin and high-quality product. strength.

In addition, the Honor X40i inherits the classic double-mirror double-ring design, and innovatively creates an interlocking effect. The romantic intersection is called “gravity kiss”, and adopts the same diamond cutting process to create an innovative Crescent moon finishing effect.

Compared with the previous generation, the Honor X40i has been upgraded with 40W super fast charging. It is equipped with the Honor intelligent power-saving engine. It can be charged quickly and used for a long time. After charging for 5 minutes, you can watch dramas for 2 hours. The fully charged state can easily meet the needs of users for audio, video and entertainment. .

The Honor X40i is equipped with 8GB of running memory to start, and supports 5GB of smart storage expansion technology, bringing a smooth experience equivalent to 13GB of large memory; optional 256GB of large storage space to meet mass storage needs. After comprehensive system-level tuning, it provides users with a lasting and smooth experience that will last for 36 months.

The Honor X40i adopts an ultra-clear image system with a 50-megapixel main camera, and is equipped with a new anti-fraud function to protect users’ property and information security on the premise of ensuring personal privacy.

The Honor X40i will be officially launched on all channels at 10:08 on July 22, offering four colors: Magic Night Black, Mo Yuqing, Xingmeng Silver and Rose Galaxy, 8+128GB version 1599 yuan, 8+256GB version 1799 yuan, 12 +256GB version 1999 yuan.

Wide color gamut eye protection TV saves eye anxiety, Honor Smart Screen X3 series won’t end

The Honor Smart Screen X3 series has been upgraded again in terms of audio and video. With 1.07 billion colors + 93% DCI-P3 wide color gamut screen, the color of the picture is more accurately restored to the user. At the same time, it is equipped with neodymium iron boron speakers. More realistic vocal details. The Honor Smart Screen X3 series with DC dimming can effectively help users relieve visual fatigue caused by stroboscopic, and has the Rheinland flicker-free certification. The whole system supports low blue light mode, which can effectively reduce blue light damage and truly realize scientific eye protection. On issues related to user experience, Glory does not count the cost!

In addition, the Honor Smart Screen X3 series adds a one-key switch to the child mode and the elder mode, supports the remote assistance function, and helps parents to easily set the viewing time; it can realize the scene voice control command, and on this basis, the dialect recognition function is added; it also provides CCTV New audio-visual, no need for a set-top box, one-click to watch TV easily! The standard 2GB+16GB large storage of the whole system allows multiple family members to use the Honor Smart Screen X3 series to enjoy smart experiences such as karaoke, screen-off speakers, and multi-screen collaboration of mobile phones and notebooks, turning the TV into a home entertainment center. Really do it: a good screen, the whole family praises it!

The Honor Smart Screen X3 series still continues the high standard of switching on and off without advertising, returning the right to know and the right to choose to consumers again! And with high-standard testing, we provide users with high-quality products that are more durable and smarter, so that the excitement does not end!

The official price of the Honor Smart Screen X3 series starts at 1999 yuan and will be officially launched on July 25. Interested friends can purchase on Honor Mall, Honor Personal Choice, major authorized e-commerce, Honor Experience Store, Honor Retail Store and other platforms.

The conference also released the Honor Pro-Choose Neck Massager, which adopts the patented structure design of 3 massage heads (patent number: ZL2017209799803). Through the wrap-around design formed by the positive electrode in the middle and the negative electrodes on both sides, it brings wisdom to the user’s neck. , a new experience of long-term stress relief and relaxation, priced at 229 yuan, allowing users to enjoy a whole summer while watching TV shows.

40dB active noise cancelling 36 hours long battery life Glory personal choice earbuds Earbuds X3 series

The full-scene conference also released two earphones, Earbuds X3 and Earbuds X3i, both of which support dual-device connection, intelligent connection, real-time switching, and easier operation. For game lovers, you can turn on the entertainment low-latency mode with one click, listen to the sound, identify the position, synchronize the sound and picture, and help you fight. Among them, the Earbuds X3 is an active noise-cancelling headset with a noise reduction depth of 40 decibels. It can be adjusted with a variety of noise-cancelling modes to meet the needs of all scenarios such as leisure, sports, travel, and entertainment. It is equipped with a 12mm large-size biological diaphragm speaker unit, and Qualcomm aptX high-definition audio codec. The long battery life of 36 hours is among the best in the same type of headphones.

The two earphones are not only good in configuration, but also full of sincerity in price. The price of Earbuds X3i headphones is 129 yuan, which is very worthwhile.

In addition to the new full-scene new products unveiled, this conference also introduced a series of summer cultural and entertainment activities such as the Honor E-sports Hall and the Summer National Style Flash Event. At the same time, Honor has also prepared four sets of summer exclusive discount packages for you, which consist of Honor Magic4 series, Honor 70 series and designated full-scene products. You can enjoy a discount of up to 500 yuan. From now until August 31, you can go to the National Honor Line. Available at authorized stores. In addition, the Honor Creative Elite Challenge is in full swing. 100 teams from major universities have handed in wonderful creative works. It was officially announced at the press conference that the finals of the Honor Creative Elite Challenge will be officially opened on August 10.