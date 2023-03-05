Original title: Honor Magic5 series released, intends to surpass Huawei Mate and become a new benchmark in the industry

At the Mobile World Congress (MWC 2023) in 2023, Honor officially released its latest generation of flagship phones, the Honor Magic5 series, which includes the Honor Magic5 and Magic5 Pro, and will be officially sold in many countries and regions around the world. Its National Bank version was officially announced today and will be released at 14:30 on March 6.

In terms of price, the 12GB+512GB version of the Honor Magic5 Pro is priced at 1199 Euros, which is equivalent to about 8813 yuan, while the 8GB+256GB version of the Honor Magic5 is priced at 899 Euros, which is equivalent to about 6608 yuan.

It is reported that the Honor Magic5 series will have the latest chip, shooting technology and higher performance, users can enjoy a completely different experience. In addition, the Honor Magic 5 series will support 5G networks, with faster speeds and better connection performance.

In terms of appearance design, the Honor Magic 5 series continues the design concept of the previous generation of Muse Eye. Inspired by the image of a silver core black hole, the Honor Magic 5 series adopts the latest 3D intelligent profiling polishing process, combined with a suspended streamlined four-curve screen, making it more refined in appearance and more outstanding in texture, meeting users' requirements for the appearance of smartphones. In addition, this phone also offers five colors to choose from, namely brown blue, sedge green, coral purple, burnt orange and bright black. Users can choose the most suitable mobile phone color according to their own preferences.

In terms of the screen of the mobile phone, the eye protection screen of the Honor Magic5 series supports high-frequency PWM dimming up to 2160Hz, so as to adjust the brightness more accurately and protect the user's eyes. In addition, the screen of the Honor Magic5 Pro has also won the first place in the total screen score of DXOMARK and the Rheinland rhythm friendly certification, and supports dual brightness color calibration technology to achieve more accurate color display.

In terms of mobile phone imaging, the Honor Magic5 Pro has three main camera systems, using a 50-megapixel sensor, supporting one-click AI beauty, super large aperture f/1.6, and taking sharper and more colorful photos. In addition, the phone is also equipped with a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, which supports a 122° ultra-large viewing angle and a 2.5 cm ultra-macro distance, and supports up to 100x digital zoom, bringing more shooting fun.

The Eagle Eye camera of Honor Magic5 Pro adopts hardware-level subject detection technology, which can achieve clear event response within milliseconds, and has added image cache technology to capture more accurate photos. In addition, Honor Magic5 Pro won the first place in DXOMARK for camera and screen, allowing users to take sharper and more colorful photos.

Honor Magic5 Pro is equipped with the new second-generation Snapdragon 8 mobile platform, and provides magical air cleaning gestures, OS Turbo X, GPU Turbo, LINK Turbo X engine support. The mobile phone is equipped with a 5100mAh large battery, and the battery life has no worries at all. In addition, this phone will also introduce the world's first silicon-carbon anode battery technology to achieve greater battery capacity under the same volume.

Dual TEE security system + independent security memory chip, the new upgrade of Smart Privacy Call 2.0, protects user privacy and security.

Different from the Honor Magic5 Pro, the configuration of the Honor Magic5 has been reduced, but it is still equipped with the second-generation Snapdragon 8 flagship chip. Battery life and comfortable feel. In addition, the Honor Magic 5 is equipped with a floating streamlined four-curve eye protection screen, supports 2160Hz high-frequency PWM dimming, natural light eye protection, sleep aid display and other functions, as well as a 54-megapixel wide-angle main camera, a 32-megapixel telephoto main camera, The 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle main camera supports 50x digital zoom, bringing a flagship-level shooting experience.

Zhao Ming said confidently that Honor has always regarded the strongest mobile phones in the industry as benchmarks, with Huawei's Mate series and P series as industry benchmarks. Honor's design is based on the highest standards. Huawei Mate40 Pro is at the best level in terms of communication capabilities and 5G standards, and Honor hopes to become a new benchmark in the industry.

Regarding industry competition, Zhao Ming said that Honor can compete with any opponent, and has the courage and ability to defeat any opponent, including Huawei.

How do you feel about this phone? Will you choose to buy it?

