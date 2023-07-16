Honor Magic V2: A Groundbreaking Folding Screen Phone Takes on Candy Bar Flagships

Honor Magic V2 Released: Folding Screen Phone Takes On Candy Bar Flagships

Honor, a popular smartphone brand, has officially released its latest flagship device, the Honor Magic V2. The eagerly anticipated phone is now available for purchase, with the first sale taking place on July 20. Priced at a starting point of 8,999 yuan, Honor Magic V2 aims to revolutionize the industry with its cutting-edge features.

One of the standout features of the Honor Magic V2 is its remarkably light weight. Despite being a folding screen phone, it weighs a mere 231g, lighter than a typical candy bar phone. To put this in perspective, the iPhone 14 Pro Max weighs 240g, making the Honor Magic V2 an incredibly thin and lightweight option.

Honor CEO Zhao Ming proudly stated that the Honor Magic V2 has no competitors in the realm of folding screen phones. Instead, the company sees its real competitors as the candy bar flagship phones, particularly the iPhone 14 and the future iPhone 15. This highlights Honor’s ambition to challenge and outperform the established players in the market.

The Honor Magic V2 boasts an impressive 7.92-inch internal screen with a resolution of 2344×2156. Additionally, it features an external screen measuring 6.43 inches with a resolution of 2376×1060. The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen2 leading mobile platform, providing an exceptional performance experience for its users.

In terms of camera capabilities, the Honor Magic V2 does not disappoint. It is equipped with a 50-megapixel main camera and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle rear camera. Moreover, it features a 20 million telephoto lens and a 16 million pixel front camera for stunning selfies. The device is backed by a 5000mAh battery and supports 66W wired flash charging, ensuring a seamless and reliable user experience.

With its impressive range of features, the Honor Magic V2 has undoubtedly set a new benchmark for folding screen phones. As consumers eagerly await its release, it remains to be seen how the device will fare against its candy bar flagship competitors. Honor’s dedication to pushing the boundaries of smartphone technology is evident in the Honor Magic V2, making it an exciting prospect for tech enthusiasts worldwide.

