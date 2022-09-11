Honor recently officially announced that the Honor Autumn New Product Launch Conference will be held at 19:30 on September 15th, when the Honor X40, Honor Notebook V & X series new products, and Honor Tablet X8 new products will be released.

A few days ago, the Honor MagicBook V 14 2022 notebook has opened an appointment. The official introduction of the Honor MagicBook V 14 2022 notebook supports the gesture control function in the air and is equipped with OS Turbo.

The official also released a poster showing the use of the Honor MagicBook V 14 2022 notebook for remote control. As can be seen from the picture, the user seems to be able to turn the PPT page by waving his hand in the air.

According to previous revelations by digital blogger @Digital Chat Station, the Honor MagicBook V 14 2022 notebook will continue to use Turbo, and the TOF sensor will be added in terms of hardware, and there will be some new ways to play in the interaction.

In addition, the product page shows that the Honor MagicBook V 14 2022 notebook is equipped with Intel’s 12th generation Core standard pressure i5 / i7 processor, with optional independent display.

In terms of interfaces, the Honor MagicBook V 14 2022 seems to be equipped with two USB-C ports on the left side of the fuselage, and USB-A and HDMI ports on the right side.

In addition to the Honor MagicBook V 14 2022 notebook, the new Honor MagicBook X 14/16 2022 notebook has also opened an appointment. The new Honor MagicBook X 14/16 2022 notebook is equipped with Intel’s 12th generation Core standard pressure processor, and is available in i5-12500H and i5-1235U versions. Among them, the new Honor MagicBook X 14 2022 adopts a 2.2K high-definition eye-protection and anti-glare screen, which supports Honor Internet; the new Honor MagicBook X 16 2022 adopts a 16-inch eye-protection full screen with 45W high performance, equipped with an independent numeric keypad, and supports Honor Internet. See also Kill in one word!New crown drug big bull stocks resume trading and limit down Fang Xinxia's 160 million funds are buried In addition to notebook products, the Honor X40 mobile phone has also opened an appointment. The official preheating said that the Honor X40 is a milestone for the Honor X series of mobile phones in nine years, known as a “new leapfrog benchmark”. In terms of appearance, the rear image module of the Honor X40 adopts a star ring design. The two cameras are located on the left and right of the star ring, and the flash is located above the star ring; the front will use a billion-color OLED curved screen, the screen has a narrow frame, and the side The curvature is also higher. The official also stated that the Honor X40 has a built-in 5100mAh battery in a thin and light body, with long battery life. As for the Honor Tablet X8, Weibo blogger @wangzaibaishitong revealed that the tablet is expected to use a 1920*1200 resolution screen and be equipped with a MediaTek G80 processor. Huawei Mate50 satellite communication function details announced, other models may be expected to support Insufficient upgrade sincerity, iPhone 14 Plus or iPhone 13 Pro?which one do you choose Apple Apple Special Event! New iPhone 14, Apple Watch, AirPods Pro debut The most complete preview of the iPhone 14 series; at 0:00 tonight, I will meet with the male anchor in the live room “Technology Aesthetics Out of the Box” debut!Huawei Mate 50 Pro unboxing experience Two years later! Huawei Mate50 series officially released, 3999~12999 yuan! Business [email protected]Return to Sohu, see more

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

