On September 15, 2022, Honor held a new product launch conference in autumn, and officially released a new generation of flagship notebook product Honor MagicBook V 14 2022, which is the world‘s first product equipped with a TOF sensor and a 5MP HD camerathin and light notebook, bringing an innovative smart perception experience, OS Turbo technology also allows this notebook to have both strong performance and long-lasting battery life. The Honor MagicBook V 14 2022 is priced from 6,199 yuan, and the first sale price starts from 5,999 yuan.





Honor CEO Zhao MingAt the press conference, Honor said: Honor has always practiced consumer-centered values, adhered to openness and innovation, and continued to bring excellent products and excellent user experience. Honor MagicBook V 14 has always adhered to the concept of technological idealism, and has been recognized and praised by authoritative media and consumers around the world. The Honor MagicBook V 14 2022 released this time, once again innovated with the underlying technology, opened a new era of intelligent interaction of notebook products.





In addition to the Honor MagicBook V 14 2022, new products such as the Honor X40 mobile phone, the new Honor MagicBook X series notebook 2022, the Honor Tablet X8 and the Honor earbuds X3 were also unveiled at this conference, with a rich product matrix for consumers It brings a smart experience of the whole scene.

TOF sensor + 5 million high-definition camera to create the world’s first smart perception thin and light notebook

Honor MagicBook V 14 2022 is the world‘s first thin and light notebook with TOF sensor and 5 million high-definition camera at the same time. Through accurate gesture recognition, it can realize remote gesture operation. By swiping left and right, in Word, PPT, PDF, WPS office application scenarios, pages can be turned without relying on the mouse or keyboard; by pressing gestures, the video can be paused and resumed when playing the video, combined with the left and right gestures. Adjust video progress.





With the support of the TOF sensor, the Honor MagicBook V 14 2022 can also realize the innovative functions of people walking to lock the screen and approaching the bright screen, which not only brings a convenient and efficient experience, but also ensures that the user’s information security is protected when leaving the computer.





The Honor MagicBook V 14 2022 is equipped with 5 million high-definition wide-angle dual cameras. The 90° wide-angle increases the visual range of the camera by 50.6% compared with the traditional camera. The 1440P ultra-high-definition resolution screen makes the video conference and online video chat clearer. More details. With 4 high signal-to-noise ratio microphones and 4 high and low frequency division speakers, it is committed to bringing the sound pickup effect and immersive stereo sound comparable to the 10,000-dollar notebook, creating an audio and video conferencing system with extraordinary experience for users.





The whole system is equipped with OS Turbo technology and has both performance and long battery life

Honor MagicBook V 14 2022 is fully equipped12th Gen Intel CoreStandard pressure processor, up to i7-12700H processor, NVIDIA GeForce MX550 discrete graphics card, up to 50W powerful performance release. The whole system is equipped with the Honor OS Turbo system-level performance and power consumption optimization engine, which achieves better performance and lower power consumption.









OS Turbo is Honor’s best solution for both battery life and performance, starting from the needs of consumers’ pain points. With the blessing of OS Turbo, the power consumption of Honor MagicBook V 14 2022 drops by up to 26.7% in daily scenarios such as Dingding conferences, Tencent video client chasing dramas, and WeChat video chats.





The reduction in power consumption means the improvement of battery life. With the 60Wh large-capacity battery, the battery life of the Honor MagicBook V 14 2022 can be increased by up to 73.4% compared to competing products. At the same time, Honor also equipped this notebook with a maximum of 100W gallium nitride charger, which can support 2.7 hours of office work in 15 minutes, which greatly relieves users’ anxiety about battery life. This charger also supports fast charging for Honor notebooks, tablets, mobile phones and other products, truly achieving multiple uses with one charge.

Extremely thin and light aesthetic design 2.5K high-brush touch screen with brilliant colors and eye protection

Honor MagicBook V 14 2022 adheres to the aesthetic concept of extreme technology. The whole machine is about 1.48Kg lighter and about 14.5mm thinner. The aircraft-grade aluminum alloy material metal body is designed with a silky and delicate touch. With the same color metal LOGO, it is very simple and beautiful.





The Honor MagicBook V 14 2022 is also equipped with a 2.5K high-brush touch 3:2 productivity screen, which has passed the National Eye Engineering Center eye protection certification, Rheinland low blue light eye protection certification, and Rheinland no-screen flicker eye protection certification, 100% sRGB high The color gamut and high color depth of 1.07 billion colors ensure that the picture is gorgeous and realistic, and 90.5% of the ultra-high screen brings an immersive look and feel. At the same time, it has also become the first business thin and light notebook that has passed the Frame Sharing Ultra HD certification on the Windows platform, and cooperated with Youku Video to create an exclusive ultra-high-definition content area for Honor notebook users.





It is worth mentioning that the Honor MagicBook V 14 2022 also supports high-precision ten-point touch. With the Windows 11 operating system, users can quickly switch windows with three-finger gestures on the screen, and easily switch between different desktops with four-finger gestures. Come to more intelligent operation experience.

Honor Internet’s new advanced smart experience goes one step further

Honor MagicBook V 14 2022 also ushered in a new upgrade in Honor interconnection. The functions of replacement and cloning, Honor sharing, and multi-screen collaboration bring users a new smart experience.





The replacement and clone function of the Honor MagicBook V 14 2022 solves the pain point of data transfer when users replace a new computer, supports data migration of multi-brand computers, and the transfer rate is up to 70MB/s; the honor sharing function can easily complete notebooks, mobile phones, notebooks Sharing and transmission of content with tablets, notebooks and notebooks; the multi-screen collaboration function supports collaboration with mobile phones, tablets, and smart screens, enabling mobile phones to open three windows on the computer, and other devices support mirroring, expansion and sharing mode to further improve work efficiency.

First sale discount of 200 yuan!Honor MagicBook V 14 2022 open for pre-order

Honor MagicBook V 14 2022’s innovative remote control and leading OS Turbo technology all confirm the “two-wheel drive” product concept that Honor has always practiced. This product has become the most worthwhile 14-inch flagship thin and light notebook in the second half of the year. One of them also provides a new direction for the innovation and development of the PC industry.





Honor MagicBook V 14 2022 offers 3 configuration options:

The i5/16GB/512GB version is priced at 6199 yuan, and the first sale price is 5999 yuan;

The i5/16GB/512GB/MX550 version is priced at 6699 yuan, and the first sale price is 6499 yuan;

The i7/16GB/512GB/MX550 version is priced at 7699 yuan, and the first sale price is 7499 yuan.





Honor MagicBook V 14 2022 notebook will open omni-channel pre-sale at 20:00 on September 15, 2022 in Honor Mall, major authorized e-commerce, Honor experience stores, and authorized retail stores, and the first sale period will be discounted by 200 yuan. The sales time is from 00:00 on September 22, 2022 to 23:59 on September 23, 2022.



