Honor Tablet V8 Pro configuration released: 2.5K 144Hz screen, up to 12GB memory

Honor all-scenario new product launch conference is scheduled forDecember 26th 19:30The Honor Tablet V8 Pro, the first flagship tablet equipped with Dimensity 8100, will officially debut.

According to the blogger “Digital Chat Station”, the Honor Tablet V8 Pro will be equipped with a 12.1-inch screen with a resolution of 2560*1600 and support 144Hz high refresh rate.

at the same time,This tablet will be powered by Dimensity 8100 processorThis chip is very outstanding in performance and energy efficiency ratio. It is built with TSMC’s 5nm process. The GPU is Mali-G610 MC6, and there are two configurations of 8GB and 12GB memory.

other aspects,Honor Tablet V8 Pro equipped with 10050mAh batterysupports 35W fast charging, equipped with MagicOS 7.0, the size is 277*178.95*6.64mm, and the weight is 585g.

It is worth noting that the new tablet has six world premieres, and has been fully upgraded in terms of visual experience, audio-visual experience, learning and office experience, and performance experience.

At present, the Honor Tablet V8 Pro has been put on the shelves of major shopping malls, with cyan and orange color options.