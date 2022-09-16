According to Weibo news, last night, Honor held a new product launch conference in autumn. In addition to the Honor X40, which is known as a nine-year milestone, it also released many ecological chain products at the meeting.

Honor X40 uses a 6.67” 120Hz OLED curved screen, which has a 45° golden curvature and supports 1.07 billion color display. Not only has the highest 800nit brightness, but also has flagship 1920Hz PWM high-frequency dimming. In addition, it is rare in the same gear. The off-screen display and off-screen fingerprints, the Honor X40 redefines the screen leapfrog.

In terms of appearance design, the Honor X40 increases the space left in the middle of the star ring on the basis of the star ring element. Honor calls it the “full moon star ring design”, which echoes the brand new “Colorful Clouds Chasing the Moon” color scheme.

On the camera, the Honor X40 is equipped with an ultra-clear image system including a 50MP main camera, and supports various gameplays such as super night scene mode, AI intelligent optimization, and portrait mode.

In terms of battery life and performance, the Honor X40 puts a 5100mAh long-life battery that supports 40W super fast charging into a body that is only 7.9mm. After 1000 charge-discharge cycles, 80% of the maximum capacity remains.

The Honor X40 can choose up to 12GB of operating memory, and supports up to 7GB of smart memory expansion technology. With Honor’s self-developed GPU Turbo X technology and anti-aging engine, the mobile phone can run at high energy at all times and be online smoothly throughout the process.

In terms of price, the Honor X40 starts at 1499 yuan, and the top with 12GB RAM is priced at 2299 yuan.

In addition to the Honor X40, Honor also released ecological products such as the Honor MagicBook V 14 2022, the new Honor MagicBook X series 2022, and the Honor Tablet 8 at this autumn new product launch conference.

Among them, the Honor MagicBook V 14 2022 is equipped with a 12th-generation Intel Core standard pressure processor, has 50W performance release, and supports OS Turbo technology.

Thanks to the TOF sensor + 5MP high-definition camera, the Honor MagicBook V 14 2022 also supports the air gesture function, which can control the computer without touching the 2.5K high-brush touch screen.

The two new MagicBook X 14/X 16 products released this time use 14-inch and 16-inch eye protection screens respectively. The MagicBook X 16 screen also supports hardware low blue light function and has dual solid-state drive slots.

The Honor Tablet X8 continues the consistent software experience of the Honor Tablet, including: smart multi-window, application split screen, education center and other functions. At the same time, in order to meet the needs of children, the Honor Tablet X8 also has the German Rheinland Low Blue Light Certification and the National Eye Engineering Center Professional Eye Protection Certification, and supports parental control functions.

Finally, Honor also brought two Honor-selected products, among which Honor-selected Moecen Earbuds X3 true wireless Bluetooth headset supports 40dB hybrid active noise reduction and dual device connection. The Honor Pro-Choice TV Guard Children’s Watch is equipped with a green system to prevent malware intrusion, 4G high-definition video calls, and 8-level precise positioning.

(Proofreading / Wu Shouzhe)