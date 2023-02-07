Home Business Honorary degree for Bonaria, the guru of test machines
Business

Honorary degree for Bonaria, the guru of test machines

by admin
Honorary degree for Bonaria, the guru of test machines

Patents, innovation, investments and jobs.

Luciano Bonaria’s contribution to local development thanks to the use of new technologies, a multi-decade activity that earned the Piedmontese entrepreneur the award of an honorary degree in Engineering by the Turin Polytechnic.

Bonaria is the founder of Spea, Systems for electronics and automation, one of the world leaders in the niche of test machinery for electronic systems, from mobile phones to car circuits to sensors of all kinds.

The official motivation cites «the outstanding contributions in the field of mechatronic engineering as a designer of innovative test equipment for electronic boards and circuits, as well as as founder, managing director and president of the Spea company, leading the company over the years to a of global technological leadership in the field of testing machines for electronic circuits and systems».

In his Lectio Magistralis Bonaria illustrated the fundamental role of ‘testing machines’ in verifying the safety of equipment such as microchips, MEMS, sensors or batteries that play a fundamental role in our daily lives.

See also  Kia, the new technological and stylistic course begins with the EV6 electric crossover

You may also like

Electric cars, boom in Europe. Italy bringing up...

Hong Kong stocks close: Hang Seng Index reverses...

Russian oil, ready embargo and price cap. There...

Resolution 60 of 11/14/2022 – Adoption of the...

Tim, Equita raises target price to 0.41 euro

Africa: infrastructure financing summit, 69 PIDA projects presented

“We’re like Ocean’s Eleven.” Qatar-gate, Panzeri and the...

Btp Italia, inflation eats up savings: via the...

йơǰ ¥b _yҾŻ

Macron and the political destiny of the pension...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy