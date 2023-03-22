Honorary doctorate in theology to Greta Thumberg

Doctor of the Church is the title that the Catholic Church attributes to religious personalities who have shown, in their lives and in their works, particular gifts of enlightenment of doctrine, both for fidelity and for dissemination or for theological reflection. After the Second Vatican Council (1962-1965) banned God, spirituality, doctrine, the sacred and the yearning for holiness, and installed man, the community, immigration, ecology in his place , nature, the ecological transition, global warming and Mother Earth, the criteria for obtaining the coveted title have radically changed.

Not only is no virtue of faith required, but neither is the obligation to believe in God. A revealing oxymoron of the state into which the post-conciliar church has fallen, also and above all thanks to the contribution of the “bankruptcy trustee” of catholicity, as well as a great worshiper of planet Earth, Pope Francis. And so the Faculty of Theology of the University of Helsinki awarded the title of doctor honoris causa to Greta Thumberg.

Thanks to the ability to truant school by passing off loitering as a virtue and the innate ability to parrot what is dictated by the puppets who use itthe rich atheist girl, has managed to match at an early age, the theological virtues of Catholic bigwigs like St. Augustine and St. Thomas.

Motivating the University’s decision, the butler of Bergoglio, Prof. Tuomas Heikkilä, explained that “The Faculty of Theology studies the central questions of humanity. The greatest hopes and fears. Today’s greatest threats, such as climate change, loss of nature and wars, are man-made problems “. The theology&ecology and Greta&Doctor of the Church links, there is no data to know. At this rate, Fantozzi is now expected to be proclaimed patron saint of frustrated accountants and fathers with monstrous daughters.

