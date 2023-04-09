The father of Credit Suisse has disappeared: where is Rainer E. Gut? Hardly anyone has shaped Credit Suisse as much as the banking legend Rainer E. Gut. Its foreign expansion is considered the “beginning of the end” for the traditional bank. Where is the 90-year-old who is still honorary president? A search for clues.

Rainer E. Gut at the peak of his power: He was Chairman of the Board of Directors of Credit Suisse from 1983 to 2000 (the photo is from 1997). Image: Christophe Ruckstuhl / Keystone

His name came up several times this week at the last Annual General Meeting of Credit Suisse. Rainer E. Gut, the 90-year-old Honorary President, has determined the fortunes of CS for decades. In 1973 he became a member of the general management of the big bank, which was then still called Schweizerische Kreditanstalt (SKA). In 1983 he was promoted to Chairman of the Board of Directors, a position he held until 2000.