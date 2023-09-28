Hope for whistleblowers – Council of States wants to better protect whistleblowers – News

Contents

The poor protection of whistleblowers not only harms them. It also costs companies dearly.

The Council of States clearly approved a motion from Zurich Councilor Ruedi Noser: whistleblowers should be better protected. As head of Parliament’s delegation to the Organization for Development and Economic Cooperation (OECD), Noser knows how strongly the OECD criticizes Switzerland for its gaps in the fight against corruption.

The outgoing Council of States is all the more pleased that his motion was accepted: “Now we can say: There is another new project.” Switzerland could definitely take its time when drafting the bill and not have to press: “But that already helps us position Switzerland within the OECD and the European Union.”

Switzerland is bad in international comparison

“It’s high time,” says business lawyer Daniel Bühr from the Zurich law firm Lalive, because Switzerland has lost touch internationally: “If you compare it with the OECD partner states, the EU member states, then Switzerland has no protection. The other states have legal protection.” Without legal protection, Switzerland would not be on an equal footing with other countries.

If a conflict arises, the whistleblowers are not protected from disadvantages.

Today companies are on their own. Many companies introduced their own whistleblower management systems because international standards required this. But they could not make up for the fact that the state and courts do not protect whistleblowers: “If a conflict arises, the whistleblowers are not protected from disadvantages,” says Bühr.

Fear of reprisals

Without legal protection, whistleblowers would be afraid of reprisals and disadvantages, so they would refrain from reporting if they witnessed abuses. “This means that 60 percent of violations in companies are not discovered,” Bühr continues.

However, companies have a great interest in violations being discovered: “Effective control governance can only be guaranteed with effective whistleblower systems.”

Higher fines

Noser’s motion also called for companies to be fined larger amounts. Today the maximum fine is five million francs. Not enough from the perspective of the OECD, which demands that sanctions be “effective, proportionate and dissuasive”. This part of the motion was only narrowly approved by the Council of States. Noser says he understands that some colleagues were reluctant: “This affects many other areas, not just whistleblowing.”

That’s why he’s excited to see how the discussion about sanctions continues: “It’s clear: a fine of five million francs would be a very high amount for my company, but perhaps a rather low amount for a global corporation.” That’s why you have to think about how you can achieve more flexibility.

The initiative is expected to come to the National Council in the winter session. If it passes, the Federal Council will have two years to develop a proposal.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

