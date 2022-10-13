“One has to try to create something timeless, because creating something that follows fashion is easier but then you say ‘I’ve seen this before’. I believe that one should take a flight into the past, which is not nostalgia but simply respect for the things done well by those who preceded us “.

Utopia, which in fact presents a modern and at the same time retro design combined with a concentration of cutting-edge technologies, was presented a few weeks ago at the Museum of Science and Technology in Milan named after Leonardo Da Vinci, the latter figure that seems be a great inspiration for Horacio Pagani: “Leonardo was a mentor to many people. – The entrepreneur continued, hinting at his childhood in South America – Since I was a boy I had a very strong passion for artistic subjects with a great curiosity towards scientific subjects. I lived in the Pampas in Argentina, not in Milan or Turin; therefore, I could see certain things from far away. At the age of 13-14 I read an article on Leonardo in a magazine which said that art and science can walk hand in hand. For that boy curious about scientific subjects and passionate about music, sculpture, drawing, artistic subjects, it was an enlightenment ”.

In fact, the story tells that Pagani began designing cars in his early teens, making his debut at the age of only twenty, in his native land, in the world of racing cars. Moving to Italy, in Modena, in the motoring heart of the peninsula, he worked first as a metal mechanic and then as a designer for Lamborghini. Then “utopia” became reality and Pagani Automobili was born, a company with a turnover of almost 107 million euros by 2020: “I feel I am one who has accepted this indication – concluded Horacio at Strade e Motori, returning to ‘Leonardo Da Vinci’s teaching on the overlap between art and science – and somehow made it part of his life and his company. “

To listen to the complete interview with Horacio Pagani

Strade e Motori of 1 October 2022