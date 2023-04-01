Weekend horoscope 1 April and 2 April 2023: the astrological forecasts for the weekend sign by sign

Weekend Horoscope Predictions Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2: Your weekend horoscope tells you how cosmic energy will impact your weekend plans. Don’t start the weekend without reading your horoscope!

ARIES WEEKEND HOROSCOPE 1 APRIL – 2 APRIL 2023

Aries weekend horoscope : Now that mighty Pluto is in your community home, you’ll find yourself rubbing elbows with influential people. Learning to relate to the heavyweights in your world can be tricky. However, you’ll be forced to find a creative way to hang on while Pluto syncs with the sun in your sign. Don’t forget the strengths and talents you bring to the table. There’s a reason some people want to connect with you. If you feel intimidated, keep it hidden. Fake trust until you feel it.

TAURUS WEEKEND HOROSCOPE 1 APRIL – 2 APRIL 2023

Taurus weekend horoscope : You won’t be shy about talking to Mars in capricious Cancer and your communication zone. Through May 20, your moodiness and cheeky conversation style can make you too hot to handle. However, it’s good to be honest. Don’t suppress how you feel. Relationships with neighbors and siblings can be strained. Avoid conflict if you can. Most people have sensitive hearts no matter how hard they may seem on the surface. You may be grappling with whether or not to call out an authority figure as Mars collides with mighty Pluto. Don’t let fear of appearing weak make you say the wrong thing.

GEMINI WEEKEND HOROSCOPE 1 APRIL – 2 APRIL 2023

Gemini weekend horoscope: A friend may feel like they are being pestered or even bullied when you try to get them to co-sign your opinions. Since the Aries Sun in your community zone syncs up with persuasive Pluto, you may need to take a more roundabout route to get someone to come and see things from your point of view. In the meantime, let them think you agreed to disagree. A little detachment can go a long way in generating interest. The less you discuss it, the more likely they are to become curious about your point of view.

CANCER WEEKEND HOROSCOPE 1 APRIL – 2 APRIL 2023

Cancer weekend horoscope : There may be more to the story when you’re dealing with debt, alimony, inheritance, or shared funds. You’ll want to dig into it if you’re feeling suspicious. As the bold Aries Sun syncs up with punchy Pluto in your shared resource zone, you’ll be an ace investigator. Chances are you can dig up all the information you need to know about money or possessions. A direct approach could work against you and put an opponent on the defensive. Today, you’ll need to take a more creative approach if you want to figure out what’s what. Once you delve into the matter, you’ll know what to do.

