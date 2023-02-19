Weekend horoscope February 18 and February 19: the astrological forecasts of the weekend sign by sign

Weekend Horoscope Predictions Saturday February 18 and Sunday February 19: Your weekend horoscope tells you how cosmic energy will impact your weekend plans. Don’t start the weekend without reading your horoscope!

ARIES WEEKEND HOROSCOPE FEBRUARY 18 – FEBRUARY 19 2023

Aries weekend horoscope You will be eager to talk to your friends and connect with groups that share your more unusual interests as Mercury enters progressive Aquarius and your house of community. You will be attracted to influencers, trendsetters and people who think outside the box. People involved in humanitarian efforts will also appeal to you. Social media and the latest apps can help you make connections with your people through March 2nd. As your ruler Mars sextile wounded healer Chiron in your sign, you will face a problem with courage. You will not allow fear to dictate your actions. Speaking up for yourself can play a part in the process.

TAURUS WEEKEND HOROSCOPE FEBRUARY 18 – FEBRUARY 19, 2023

Taurus weekend horoscope : Today the sun enters soulful Pisces and your house of community. Over the next four weeks, you’ll be in your element when spending time with friends, especially those you have a special bond with. Perhaps you share artistic or spiritual interests? This is an excellent time to expand your social circle. You will benefit from being involved in clubs and organizations that reflect your interests. This can be a great way to meet new people. You’re a team player now, so group activities and collaborations can be immensely rewarding.

GEMINI WEEKEND HOROSCOPE FEBRUARY 18 – FEBRUARY 19, 2023

Gemini weekend horoscope: The sun enters creative Pisces and your public sector today. Until March 20, your professional profile will increase. This is your chance to grab the attention of your peers and influential figures and amaze them with what you can do. Where do you want to take your career from here? What do you hope to achieve? This planetary booster can help you advance to the next level. Set your sights on an upcoming milestone and get ready to take that step. Searching for an idea you’re passionate about can be fruitful when Venus and diligent Saturn align.

CANCER WEEKEND HOROSCOPE FEBRUARY 18 – FEBRUARY 19, 2023

Cancer weekend horoscope : Today, the sun enters inspiring Pisces and the realm that rules education and exploration. Over the next four weeks, you will be inspired to venture beyond the confines of your everyday world. Will you explore your inner planes through spirituality or metaphysics, or broaden your horizons through travel or education? Some Cancers may be inspired to teach, podcast, or publish their ideas. This is the best time of year to share what you know with the world. Impressing people with your wisdom will be important as Venus and authoritative Saturn align. You will want certain people (like your partner) to look up to you and feel like they know what you’re talking about.

