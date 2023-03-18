Weekend horoscope March 18 and March 19, 2023: the astrological forecasts of the weekend sign by sign

Weekend Horoscope Predictions Saturday March 18 and Sunday March 19: Your weekend horoscope tells you how cosmic energy will impact your weekend plans. Don’t start the weekend without reading your horoscope!

ARIES WEEKEND HOROSCOPE MARCH 18 – MARCH 19 2023

Aries weekend horoscope : Insightful Mercury in your mystical 12th house syncronizes with powerful Pluto in your professional sector, which could trigger a dream or funny moment that tells you something you need to know about your career. Pluto can bring things to the surface that you’d rather not deal with, so the message could be somewhat ominous. Forewarned is forearmed. Alternatively, you may receive information that empowers you to make an ambitious move. This is an excellent day to discuss your secret aspirations with an important person. However, you’ll need to make sure it’s someone you can trust before you open up. It’s smart to be careful who you share your plans with. Not everyone wants to see you succeed.

TAURUS WEEKEND HOROSCOPE MARCH 18 – MARCH 19, 2023

Taurus weekend horoscope : If you need information, ask a friend or colleague. The Mercury connector in your house of community syncing with mind Pluto suggests that a person in your circle may be able to help you with your research and provide the information you are looking for. It could be someone who is important, well connected, or just super resourceful. The suggestions they offer can be an answer to a prayer. Alternatively, someone around you may be able to introduce you to an important contact. If you have connections, don’t be shy about working them. You will benefit from having experienced people in your team.

GEMINI WEEKEND HOROSCOPE MARCH 18 – MARCH 19, 2023

Gemini weekend horoscope: Informational Mercury syncronizes with secretive Pluto, which can inspire you to unearth information crucial to a career or financial concern. Careful examination of the facts and figures can help you find the right questions to ask. Many people will want to pick your brain when they find out you’re on the right track. Be careful not to reveal company secrets or compromise a source who expects you to keep a conversation private. Some information is best kept on a need-to-know basis.

CANCER WEEKEND HOROSCOPE MARCH 18 – MARCH 19, 2023

Cancer weekend horoscope : A crafty line of questioning can put your love interest in the hot seat as curious Mercury syncs up with probing Pluto in your partnership zone. Like a dog looking for a bone, you won’t give up until you find out what you want to know. Watch out, Cancer. Don’t turn this into a criminal investigation. Even if you believe they did something wrong, they are innocent until proven guilty. Likewise, you will be equally stubborn when investigating a person of interest to you. You could peruse their social media posts to find out what they’re all about, or you could use a search engine to take a deep dive. Intrusive behavior can reveal more than what you are looking for. Be respectful of boundaries.

