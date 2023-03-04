Weekend horoscope March 4 and March 5: astrological forecasts for the weekend sign by sign

Weekend Horoscope Predictions Saturday March 4 and Sunday March 5: Your weekend horoscope tells you how cosmic energy will impact your weekend plans. Don’t start the weekend without reading your horoscope!

ARIES WEEKEND HOROSCOPE MARCH 4 – MARCH 5 2023

Aries weekend horoscope : Diving deep into your problems can be a shock to your system. Taking baby steps along the path of healing is encouraged as the sun in compassionate Pisces aligns with wounded healer Chiron in your sign. A troubling dream or nagging anxiety can prompt you to engage in self-investigation. Alternatively, you may be fed up with dealing with a long-standing problem and may decide that that’s enough. Self-empowerment is the name of the game when the dignified Leo Moon in your house of self-expression syncs up with Vesta, Jupiter, Chiron, and Venus in your sign. This process begins with embracing yourself exactly as you are.

TAURUS WEEKEND HOROSCOPE MARCH 4 – MARCH 5, 2023

Taurus weekend horoscope : You won’t worry about the impression you make, nor will you try to live up to expectations as your ruler, Venus, collides with demanding Saturn in your public sector. You can’t always please everyone in your life, so why bother? It might be refreshing to stop caring about what the world thinks, and it can certainly make any decision about your love life easier. Who needs the pressure to conform to social norms? You will be more concerned with living a life of integrity and authenticity as the moon in proud Leo syncs up with Vesta, Jupiter, Chiron and Venus.

GEMINI WEEKEND HOROSCOPE MARCH 4 – MARCH 5, 2023

Gemini weekend horoscope: A little compassion can go a long way in elevating the atmosphere around you and putting everyone at ease. As the sun in empathic Pisces syncs up with wounded healer Chiron in your community home, you’re encouraged to be sensitive to other people and go the extra mile to offer them support. Nearly everyone suffers from a lack of self-respect when Venus and pessimistic Saturn collide. If someone is in a bad mood, it is likely that they are suffering in some way or are facing a problem that they don’t know how to solve. It can uplift you and other people in unexpected ways.

CANCER WEEKEND HOROSCOPE MARCH 4 – MARCH 5, 2023

Cancer weekend horoscope : It can be difficult to satisfy your desires as Venus collides with the inflexible Saturn in the realm that rules the intimacy and money of others. Whether you’re looking for love or money, you may find that the person you turn to for fulfillment is unwilling or unable to provide what you need. Could you be barking up the wrong tree? As the sun in compassionate Pisces syncs up with wounded healer Chiron, you’re encouraged to be kind to yourself, and you’ll know it’s okay to feel needy. Fierce individualism is not the virtue it appears to be.

