“Horror” apartment in Berlin was foreclosed on value

In this house in Berlin-Charlottenburg on the top floor is the apartment that our author went to foreclosure. Tristan Filges

On Wednesday, July 19, around 70 people crowded in front of room 120 in the district court of Charlottenburg, who all have one thing in common: they are after the apartment that is to be auctioned off and are hoping for a bargain.

Background: The real estate market is currently experiencing a roller coaster ride. Within a few months, interest rates rose to unimagined heights and suddenly made real estate loans much more expensive. At the same time, many property owners are concerned about renovations as a result of the energy transition. The result: the demand for houses and apartments for sale has collapsed.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

