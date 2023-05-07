Home » Horror in Savona, 28-year-old shot in the head: the killer confesses on the phone
Business

Girl killed with a gunshot to the head in Savona

A 28-year-old woman was killed last night in Savona with a gunshot to the head. The murder took place around 2 in the gardens of Piazza delle Nazioni, next to the train station.

The murderer himself reported the murder with a phone call to 112 in which he said he had shot the woman.

Immediate intervention on the spot by ambulance and self-medication, but for the 28-year-old there was nothing to do. The killer was identified and arrested. The motive is yet to be ascertained.

