Horror: Strangles newborn children and puts them in the freezer: ‘I have no money’

Horror in South Korea

He killed his own children because he could not financially afford to raise them. The news is reported by Southern Gazette. The fact happened in South Korea where a 30-year-old mother confessed to having took the life of her two newborn childrenin 2018 and 2019 respectively, and to have kept the bodies in the freezer.

The agency reports the shocking case Yonhapaccording to which the woman, who has three other children – CNN reports 12, 10 and 8 years old – told the police that she had strangled the newborns (a boy and a girl) due to the family’s economic difficulties. However, she told her husband that she had both miscarriages and he would have believed it.

The authorities, who are now examining the couple’s phones, discovered the case thanks to a government report on births in the city of Suwon, where the family lives: although they appeared on the list, the babies were not registered in the registry office . According to local police in Yonhap, the woman also refused to appear at the hearing for her arrest warrant.

