Hospital reform: plan hospitals democratically | nd-aktuell.de

Which hospital will survive the reform and which will not?

Photo: dpa/Andre Kolm

On Friday, the left presented a 14-page concept with its own claims to hospital reform. The paper was approved by the party executive and developed, among others, by the members of the Bundestag Kathrin Vogler and Ates Gürpinar as well as health policy spokesmen from eight state parliaments. The design is entitled “Integrated care instead of clear cuts in the hospital landscape”. With this, the politicians from the federal and state governments summarize what fears and what solution they have for a reform of the health care system.

The background to the left-wing demands on Health Minister Karl Lauterbach’s alleged de-economization of the sector is the suppression of profit and cost pressure in public services. The aim was not to expropriate private clinics, as party leader Janine Wissler explains. On the other hand, it is about a de-privatization offensive. Legally safe ways, for example with re-municipalisation, are definitely available.

Instead of the current flat rate per case, the hospitals should be reimbursed for the actual costs; Deficits are to be compensated for by the public sector. Die Linke relies on strengthening the municipal and non-profit sector.

Tobias Schulze, for the party in the Berlin House of Representatives, gives an example of the consequences of Lauterbach’s reform for the capital: “Of today’s 60 hospitals, only half could remain.” The reform has not really started yet, one is in a preliminary debate: ” When people notice that their hospital is closing, there will be completely different debates.« Schulze considers the reform to be so badly engineered that it is unsettling the entire sector. Like other critics, he sees an existential threat for many hospitals – both before the reform and from them themselves. “Hospitals are no longer receiving loans and professionals are no longer applying to small hospitals.”

Contrary to what the Minister of Health is doing, the party wants to involve both patients and employees in hospital planning. There should be significant improvements for the latter. The Linke concept states: »We want to set strong political incentives for the hospitals to improve the working conditions for the permanent workforce, for example through reliable duty rosters, higher shift bonuses, a four-day week and good staffing ratios.«

Die Linke sharply criticizes the health minister’s approach to the selection of consultants for the reform. The party has other ideas about participation. Even democratic hospital planning in itself must involve all stakeholders: federal states, municipalities, panel doctors, hospitals, trade unions, right through to the insurers and patient representatives.

As the future backbone of integrated and local health care, Die Linke proposes community-sponsored care centers. These should provide outpatient, inpatient and emergency medical services from a single source and connect to hospitals with higher care levels.

According to Schulze, regional needs commissions would have to determine which supply is needed where, based on uniform nationwide criteria. For this purpose, data on the basic care of the health insurance companies could be used as well as other social data of the regions. So far, the latter in particular have not been used for planning purposes. There must not be imbalances between poor and rich counties. Proximity to home and accessibility by public transport are important for Die Linke. It should take no more than 30 minutes to drive to a rescue center.

Hospitals that would be eliminated with the federal reform, Die Linke wants to either get subsidies or convert into medical care centers based on the model of some Scandinavian countries. They would be medically equipped, but the so-called community health nurses would also be deployed there. The patients would be directed to the place of necessary care from a common counter.

Left-wing criticism of the reform also includes that of the funding, which has not yet been designed. One aspect is that the lack of investment costs for the federal states has so far played no role. Ates Gürpinar, the party’s hospital policy spokesman in the Bundestag, said that this had to be addressed: “If it doesn’t work, the federal government will have to step in.” The politician could imagine an annual subsidy of 2.5 billion euros over ten years with it the investment backlog will finally be cleared. When it comes to financing, Die Linke wants a final cut with the case-based flat rates and is relying on cost coverage, i.e. reimbursement of the actual costs. Profits and losses would then no longer be possible. Here Die Linke sees a starting point for the de-privatization offensive they believe is necessary.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

