Hot days: Nobody can work like that!

– No one can work like that!

It’s hot this summer. But the work goes on for many. How can this work? Refreshing ideas from all over the world: from Rome to India.

Marc Beise, Rom, Karin Janker, Madrid, David Pfeifer, Banks

Published: 07/22/2023, 23:30

Working despite the heat? A cool down in between ensures a cool head. A man dips his face in a fountain in Rome’s Piazza del Popolo.

Photo: Tiziana Fabi (AFP)

The siesta of all things! For years it was a reason for the Germans to feel superior when they compared themselves to southern European countries: sheer efficiency here, idleness there. And now Germany is actually discussing whether, in view of the recurring heat waves, one should not take a look at the siesta as a form of work organization. How do other countries deal with it when you have to work despite the heat?

