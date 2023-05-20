Hot Spots – 7.1 magnitude earthquakes in the Pacific east of New Caledonia

There was an earthquake in the Pacific east of New Caledonia on Saturday. According to the USGS, the magnitude of the earthquake was 7.1. A 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck the same area on Friday.

The epicenter of Saturday’s quake was at a depth of 35 kilometers about 300 kilometers east of the French overseas territory of New Caledonia. According to the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center, waves no higher than 0.3 meters were to be expected.

The waves could hit the Pacific islands of Fiji, Kiribati, Vanuatu, and Wallis and Futuna, the center said. It had previously issued a warning for coasts within 300 kilometers of the epicenter.

Fearing huge waves after Friday’s 7.7-magnitude earthquake, people on some islands in the region had moved to higher ground. A tsunami warning was lifted a few hours later.

