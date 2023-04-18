Hot Spots – Blinken calls for ceasefire in phone call with generals in Sudan

Blinking in front of the press after the G7 foreign ministers meeting Image: AFP

In view of the fierce fighting in Sudan, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has called on the leaders of the two parties to the conflict to sign a ceasefire.

In view of the fierce fighting in Sudan, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has called on the leaders of the two parties to the conflict to sign a ceasefire. In a phone call, Blinken stressed “the urgency of a ceasefire,” a US State Department spokesman said in Japan on Tuesday. The G7 foreign ministers also called on the parties to the conflict in Sudan to “end the hostilities immediately” and to resume negotiations.

Blinken, who was in Karuizawa, Japan for the G7 foreign ministers’ meeting, said his spokesman said he was making separate calls to commanders of the Sudanese armed forces and the RSF militia. The spokesman explained that the minister was “seriously concerned” about the many deaths and injuries among the Sudanese civilian population.

Blinken confirmed to journalists that a convoy of US diplomats was shot at in Sudan on Monday. The occupants were unharmed in the attack, he said.

Sudan has been shaken by fierce fighting since Saturday. The background is the heightened tensions between Sudan’s military ruler, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, and his deputy, RSF leader Mohamed Hamdan Daglo.

According to the UN, around 200 people have been killed and around 1,800 others injured in the fighting between the army and the RSF militia. The violence has now spread from the capital Khartoum to other parts of the country.

In conversations with the two men, Blinken appealed to their responsibility to ensure the safety of civilians, diplomats and humanitarian workers, Blinken’s spokesman said. A ceasefire could initially enable “humanitarian aid for the people affected by the fighting”.

“We call on the parties to stop hostilities immediately and without preconditions,” declared the G7 foreign ministers at the end of their meeting in Japan. “The fighting threatens the safety of Sudanese civilians and undermines efforts to restore Sudan’s democratic transition,” the G7 chief diplomats warned.

HOME PAGE