Hot spots – Czech Republic terminates agreement with Russia on free use of real estate

The Czech Republic has canceled agreements with Russia that allowed Moscow to use dozens of plots of land and real estate free of charge. In this way, ‘unjust enrichment’ should be prevented, wrote Foreign Minister Lipavsky.

For decades, the Czech Republic has terminated agreements with Russia that had previously allowed Moscow to use dozens of plots of land and real estate free of charge. Prague has terminated the “agreements from the communist era,” Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky said on Twitter on Wednesday. The free use should be replaced by rental contracts in order to “prevent unjust enrichment”.

According to the Czech news agency CTK, 59 plots of land and real estate are involved. These include apartment buildings near the Russian embassy in Prague as well as units in the second largest city of Brno (Brno) and in the spa town of Karlovy Vary (Carlsbad), which was particularly popular with Russian investors until the Ukraine war.

The use of the real estate and land was based on agreements that the then communist Czechoslovakia had concluded with the allied Soviet Union in the 1970s and 1980s. After the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991, the treaties were transferred to Russia. The Czech government has long accused Moscow of not only using the area for diplomatic purposes.

Relations between Prague and Moscow have been strained for a long time. They worsened significantly in 2021 after Czech intelligence accused Russia of being behind the 2014 explosion at a munitions dump near the eastern Czech town of Vrbetice, which killed two employees. As a result, the Czech Republic and Russia expelled numerous diplomats from the other country. Moscow is currently only represented by six diplomats in Prague, compared to 150 at the beginning of 2021.

The Czech Republic is among Ukraine’s most determined supporters against the Russian war of aggression. Prague has provided Kiev with military and financial aid and has taken in almost 500,000 Ukrainian refugees in the country.

HOME PAGE