Hot Spots – Masses of dead penguins washed up on Uruguay’s shores

Around 2,000 dead penguins have been found on the east coast of Uruguay in the past few days. 90 percent of them are young magellanic penguins, the cause of the mass extinction is unclear.

Around 2,000 dead penguins have been found on the east coast of Uruguay in the past few days. The Environment Ministry Commissioner, Carmen Leizagoyen, told the AFP news agency on Friday (local time) that 90 percent of the penguins were young Magellanic penguins that died in the Atlantic and were then washed up on the beaches in the Canelones, Maldonado and Rocha regions.

The young penguins therefore had no fat reserves and empty stomachs. The causes of the mass deaths were initially unclear. The bird flu virus was not detected in any of the cadavers, Leizagoyen emphasized.

Magellanic penguins nest in southern Argentina. In the southern hemisphere winter, they migrate north in search of food and cooler waters, then settling in Uruguay’s neighboring country of Brazil. “It’s normal for a certain percentage to die, but not such numbers,” Leizagoyen said. According to her, a similar death of penguins was found in Brazil last year. The reasons are still unknown there.

According to environmentalists, penguins are increasingly suffering from overfishing of the seas. Richard Tesore of the organization SOS Rescate Fauna Marina also pointed to a storm in the Atlantic in mid-July that may have killed many vulnerable animals. In addition to penguins, dead seabirds, sea turtles and sea lions have washed up on Maldonado’s beaches in recent days, according to Tesore.

The head of the environmental organization Ambiente de Rocha, Rodrigo García, called for the establishment of marine protected areas. “The penguin shows us the tip of the iceberg of a dire situation that the entire southwest Atlantic is experiencing because of illegal, unregistered, unregulated fishing,” he explained.

