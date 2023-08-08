Hot Spots – New history book for schoolchildren in Russia praises Ukraine offensive

Russia’s Education Minister Sergey Kravtsov Image: AFP

It was written in record time and praises the army: Russian Education Minister Sergey Kravtsov has presented a new history book that sets out the state’s view of the Ukraine conflict.

“It’s important to teach students the goals” of Russia’s military operation in Ukraine, which began in February 2022, Kravtsov said, which aims to “demilitarize” and “denazify” the former Soviet republic.

The book praises the Russian military for “saving the peace” on the Crimean peninsula in 2014. It also criticizes the sanctions imposed on Russia by the West, which are worse than Napoleon, who invaded Russia in 1812.

The cover of the book, which will be available in “all schools” from September 1, shows the Russian bridge connecting the annexed Crimea to the mainland. It is a symbol of President Vladimir Putin’s rule and was attacked several times during the conflict. After the end of the offensive in Ukraine, “after our victory, we will continue to add to this book,” said Kravtsov.

Russia launched an unprecedented crackdown on dissenters during its offensive in Ukraine, which has also extended to schools. In April, a Russian girl was taken away from her father after she drew a picture in support of Ukraine at school.

