Hot Spots – Police in Panama seize six tons of shark fins

Shark fins seized by police in Panama Image: AFP

Panama police have seized more than six tons of shark fins. According to the authorities on Thursday, five people were arrested during a police operation. The shark fins, with a total weight of 6.79 tons, were stored in a 12 meter long container that was discovered around 60 kilometers west of the capital Panama City.

Shark meat and especially shark fin soup are considered a delicacy, especially in East Asian countries. Up to 1000 dollars per kilo are paid there. According to popular belief, shark fin soup slows down the aging process, stimulates appetite, improves memory and increases potency.

Often, after having their fins cut off, the animals are thrown back into the sea, where they die a slow death. According to the US environmental organization Pew Environment Group, between 63 and 273 million sharks are killed each year – mostly for their fins and other parts.

In November in Panama, the World Species Conference decided on better protection for 54 other shark species in a decision described as “historic”.

