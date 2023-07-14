Home » Hot Spots – Police in Panama seize six tons of shark fins
Business

Hot Spots – Police in Panama seize six tons of shark fins

by admin
Hot Spots – Police in Panama seize six tons of shark fins

Shark fins seized by police in Panama Image: AFP

Panama police have seized more than six tons of shark fins. According to the authorities on Thursday, five people were arrested during a police operation. The shark fins with a total weight of 6.79 tons were stored in a twelve meter long container.

Panama police have seized more than six tons of shark fins. According to the authorities on Thursday, five people were arrested during a police operation. The shark fins, with a total weight of 6.79 tons, were stored in a 12 meter long container that was discovered around 60 kilometers west of the capital Panama City.

Shark meat and especially shark fin soup are considered a delicacy, especially in East Asian countries. Up to 1000 dollars per kilo are paid there. According to popular belief, shark fin soup slows down the aging process, stimulates appetite, improves memory and increases potency.

Often, after having their fins cut off, the animals are thrown back into the sea, where they die a slow death. According to the US environmental organization Pew Environment Group, between 63 and 273 million sharks are killed each year – mostly for their fins and other parts.

In November in Panama, the World Species Conference decided on better protection for 54 other shark species in a decision described as “historic”.

HOME PAGE

See also  Sector bull and bear list: The concept of artificial intelligence AIGC continues to ferment, and the accommodation and catering sector is the largest decliner

You may also like

Russia: New figures show how badly the economy...

China’s Shipbuilding Industry Sets New Records: A Look...

Minimum wage, amendment by the majority to scuttle...

Confidence in Germany as a business location is...

Resolution 23 of 07/10/2023 – Authorization of expenditure...

Before and after photo: How Zuckerberg trained to...

Work, Calderone: “I don’t believe in the minimum...

Han Zheng Discusses Economic Cooperation with Standard Chartered...

Scholz only sees himself at the beginning of...

Discrepancy Between Retail Sales Statistics and Small Business...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy