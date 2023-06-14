Home » Hot Spots – Polish zoo takes in five lions from Ukraine
One of the rescued little lions from Ukraine Image: AFP

Five lions, including three cubs, have found refuge from the war in Ukraine in Poznań in western Poland. ‘They arrived here on Tuesday’ and were sedated and put into their cages, said Remigiusz Kozinski of the Poznań City Zoo.

“They are the unexpected victims of this war,” said Natalia Gozak of wildlife conservation organization IFAW. The lioness, three-year-old Asya, was rescued while pregnant from a private breeding facility in a “backyard” in eastern Ukraine’s Donetsk region, IFAW said. The operator fled and left the animals to themselves. In October, the lioness gave birth to her cubs Teddi, Emi and Santa.

Along with a male lion named Viseris from the same private breed, the five big cats were evacuated from Poland and Ukraine by IFAW and various other animal welfare organizations and are now expected to stay in Poznan for a few weeks before being transferred to facilities in other countries.

The zoo in Poznań has already taken in around 200 animals from Ukraine, including lions, tigers, bears and wolves.

