Home Business Hot spots – protests in France after the passage of the controversial pension reform
Business

Hot spots – protests in France after the passage of the controversial pension reform

by admin
Hot spots – protests in France after the passage of the controversial pension reform

“Furious”: Demonstrators demolish bus stop in Dijon Image: AFP

After the adoption of the controversial pension reform, protests broke out across France on Monday evening. In Paris, hundreds of people gathered near the National Assembly, and people also took to the streets in Straburg, Dijon, Lyon, Lille and other cities, according to journalists from the AFP news agency. In many places, garbage cans were thrown over or set on fire, barricades erected or stones thrown. In Paris, the police said they had temporarily arrested around 170 people.

After the adoption of the controversial pension reform, protests broke out across France on Monday evening. In Paris, hundreds of people gathered near the National Assembly, and people also took to the streets in Straburg, Dijon, Lyon, Lille and other cities, according to journalists from the AFP news agency. In many places, garbage cans were thrown over or set on fire, barricades erected or stones thrown. In Paris alone, the police said they had provisionally arrested around 170 people.

The government had previously survived two motions of no confidence, meaning that the reform, which would raise the retirement age from 62 to 64, is deemed to have passed. According to the official voting result, the first, cross-party motion was only nine votes short of an absolute majority, which would have resulted in the fall of the government. A second motion of no confidence tabled by the right-wing populist Rassemblement National also failed.

The government was able to pass the reform in this way because it had enforced Article 49.3 of the Constitution. This provides that a law can be passed without a vote in Parliament if the government subsequently survives motions of no confidence.

See also  Car tax, exemptions and extensions on payment

The government could count on the votes of conservative Republicans. Of those, however, 19 deputies ultimately voted with the opposition for the cross-party motion.

According to a survey published on Monday, around two-thirds of French people had hoped for the government to fall. The summary procedure enforced by the government had further fueled angry protests against the reform.

Among other things, the reform pushed by President Emmanuel Macron provides for gradually raising the retirement age from 62 to 64 by 2030. In addition, the minimum pension for full contribution periods is to be raised to EUR 1,200 and the employment of senior citizens is to be promoted. For weeks, the project has been the cause of protests across the country in France, which have also expressed displeasure with inflation, disenchantment with politics and a growing rejection of the president.

HOME PAGE

You may also like

Togg T10X: Now it’s getting serious for Erdogan’s...

Amazon cuts 9,000 more jobs

Galaxy Securities: Coal is expected to increase both...

Ferretti acquires the Rosetti Marino shipyard in Ravenna

Five countries are mobilizing: resistance to Özdemir

Gentiloni’s warning to Italy: “You can’t go wrong...

Eight years after the Apple Pay service was...

Internet – Ministry of the Environment calls for...

202 billion coco bonds in European banks: what...

Tax revenues fall by four percent in February

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy