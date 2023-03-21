After the adoption of the controversial pension reform, protests broke out across France on Monday evening. In Paris, hundreds of people gathered near the National Assembly, and people also took to the streets in Straburg, Dijon, Lyon, Lille and other cities, according to journalists from the AFP news agency. In many places, garbage cans were thrown over or set on fire, barricades erected or stones thrown. In Paris, the police said they had temporarily arrested around 170 people.

After the adoption of the controversial pension reform, protests broke out across France on Monday evening. In Paris, hundreds of people gathered near the National Assembly, and people also took to the streets in Straburg, Dijon, Lyon, Lille and other cities, according to journalists from the AFP news agency. In many places, garbage cans were thrown over or set on fire, barricades erected or stones thrown. In Paris alone, the police said they had provisionally arrested around 170 people.

The government had previously survived two motions of no confidence, meaning that the reform, which would raise the retirement age from 62 to 64, is deemed to have passed. According to the official voting result, the first, cross-party motion was only nine votes short of an absolute majority, which would have resulted in the fall of the government. A second motion of no confidence tabled by the right-wing populist Rassemblement National also failed.

The government was able to pass the reform in this way because it had enforced Article 49.3 of the Constitution. This provides that a law can be passed without a vote in Parliament if the government subsequently survives motions of no confidence.

The government could count on the votes of conservative Republicans. Of those, however, 19 deputies ultimately voted with the opposition for the cross-party motion.

According to a survey published on Monday, around two-thirds of French people had hoped for the government to fall. The summary procedure enforced by the government had further fueled angry protests against the reform.

Among other things, the reform pushed by President Emmanuel Macron provides for gradually raising the retirement age from 62 to 64 by 2030. In addition, the minimum pension for full contribution periods is to be raised to EUR 1,200 and the employment of senior citizens is to be promoted. For weeks, the project has been the cause of protests across the country in France, which have also expressed displeasure with inflation, disenchantment with politics and a growing rejection of the president.

HOME PAGE