According to media reports, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has unexpectedly arrived in the Netherlands for a visit. He is said to be planning a visit to the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague.

According to media reports, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has unexpectedly arrived in the Netherlands for a visit. As the Dutch news agency ANP reported, Zelenskyj landed at Schiphol Airport in Amsterdam late Wednesday evening. Accordingly, the Ukrainian President is planning a visit to the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague and talks with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and members of parliament.

According to the public broadcaster NOS, Selenskyj was picked up by a Dutch government plane from the Finnish capital Helsinki, which the head of state had visited on Wednesday. In Helsinki Zelenskyi took part in a meeting with the heads of government of Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Iceland.

During his visit to the Netherlands, Selenskyj NOS is scheduled to give a speech entitled “No peace without justice for Ukraine” at the ICC in The Hague Putin and the President’s “Child Rights Commissioner” Maria Alexeyevna Lvova-Belowa.

The Netherlands has provided Ukraine with financial and military support since the Russian war of aggression began in February 2022. In April, the Netherlands announced a joint purchase with Denmark of 14 Leopard 2 tanks for delivery to Kiev.

HOME PAGE