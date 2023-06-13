Hot spots – Three dead after heavy rains in Cuba

Three people have died in Cuba after heavy rains. Massive damage was caused in the east and center of the country, as the authorities announced on Monday. Thousands of people had to be brought to safety.

The heavy rain started on Thursday and weakened on Monday. Rescue operations continued in several provinces in the east of the island, such as Holguin, Camaguey, news, Santiago de Cuba and Las Tunas, as well as in the province of Sancti Spiritus inland.

Civil defense in Camaguey reported the death of a 56-year-old man who was found in a weir on Monday. Investigations into the cause of death were initiated in connection with a dead 67-year-old.

The death of a 60-year-old from drowning was reported in news on Friday. Almost 7,500 people had to leave their homes there. Around 700 hectares of agricultural land were destroyed in Las Tunas province.

“We will rise again, no one will forget,” said Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel on Sunday. Bridges, roads and sewage systems were damaged by the heavy rain. Train services from the capital Havana to the east of the country have been suspended.

