Home » Hot spots – Three dead after heavy rains in Cuba
Business

Hot spots – Three dead after heavy rains in Cuba

by admin
Hot spots – Three dead after heavy rains in Cuba

Flooded street in Camaguey Image: AFP

Three people have died in Cuba after heavy rains. Massive damage was caused in the east and center of the country, as the authorities announced on Monday. Thousands of people had to be brought to safety.

Three people have died in Cuba after heavy rains. Massive damage was caused in the east and center of the country, as the authorities announced on Monday. Thousands of people had to be brought to safety.

The heavy rain started on Thursday and weakened on Monday. Rescue operations continued in several provinces in the east of the island, such as Holguin, Camaguey, news, Santiago de Cuba and Las Tunas, as well as in the province of Sancti Spiritus inland.

Civil defense in Camaguey reported the death of a 56-year-old man who was found in a weir on Monday. Investigations into the cause of death were initiated in connection with a dead 67-year-old.

The death of a 60-year-old from drowning was reported in news on Friday. Almost 7,500 people had to leave their homes there. Around 700 hectares of agricultural land were destroyed in Las Tunas province.

“We will rise again, no one will forget,” said Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel on Sunday. Bridges, roads and sewage systems were damaged by the heavy rain. Train services from the capital Havana to the east of the country have been suspended.

HOME PAGE

See also  Li Xinyue's "Anti-Corruption Storm 5" Regains a New Identity

You may also like

Unrenovated real estate: What you should consider when...

Wall Street. Oracle rises in the pre-market pending...

Recycling: Eight options on what to do with...

Between inflation and interest rates, the hard test...

“Escape from Forza Italia towards FdI-Lega, then the...

Thyssenkrupp Nucera: The hydrogen plan of the former...

Superbonus 110% for the flood victims of Emilia...

Retirement at 61, how to leave your job...

Habeck: If necessary, Germany would throttle its industry...

Ferrari purchases 20,005 ordinary shares

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy