Hot Spots – Ukraine confirms attack on “military facilities” in Crimea

Evacuation of civilians near Simferopol in Crimea Image: AFP

Ukraine has confirmed an attack it led on Saturday on the Crimean peninsula annexed by Russia. The attack was aimed at “military facilities” and was carried out by Ukrainian forces, a source inside the Ukrainian army told AFP on Saturday. No further details about the attack were given by this source.

Crimea governor Sergey Aksyonov, appointed by Moscow, had previously announced that an ammunition dump had exploded as a result of a Ukrainian drone attack. After that, in the Krasnogvardeyskoye region in Crimea, an evacuation within a five-kilometer radius of the camp was decided.

Nobody was injured in the drone attack, Aksjonov said in the online service Telegram. However, to be on the safe side, it was decided to interrupt train traffic. Two trains running between Moscow and Simferopol, the largest city in Crimea, were stopped. Later on Saturday, however, train services resumed in Crimea, Aksyonov said.

At the beginning of June, the Ukrainian army launched a counter-offensive to recapture areas occupied by Russia – with the aim, among other things, of regaining control of Crimea, which Russia had annexed in 2014.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reiterated the goal of recapturing “all of Crimea” in a video link to a security form in the US city of Aspen on Friday.

