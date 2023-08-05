Hot Spots – Ukraine reports Russian attack on blood transfusion center in Kharkiv region

Volodymyr Zelenskyj Image: AFP

According to Ukraine, the Russian army has shelled a blood transfusion center in the north-eastern region of Kharkov. The facility in Kupyansk, just a few dozen kilometers from the Russian border, was hit by a bomb, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Saturday evening in the online service Telegram. “This war crime alone says everything about Russian aggression,” he added.

Zelenskyj stated that there were reports of “dead and injured” in the attack. Russia is simply destroying vital facilities. Emergency services are in the process of putting out the fire at the scene of the attack.

Shortly before, the Ukrainian head of state had announced that Russian missiles had hit a branch of the strategically important Ukrainian aviation company Motor Sich in Khmelnytskyi, around 300 kilometers southwest of Kiev. The Khmelnytskyi region is hundreds of kilometers from the front line, but has been regularly attacked by the Russian army in recent months.

