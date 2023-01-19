Listen to the audio version of the article

The investments of the global hospitality giants are aiming at Italy. The Spanish of Palladium Hotel Group have announced the arrival in Italy of the first Only You Hotels which will open in Venice in 2025. For its part, the French giant Accor is preparing to open the first hotel of the Handwritten collection in Salento, in Puglia. The Palladium structure will be managed under leasing and will be the group’s first urban hotel in Italy. The operation involves the complete renovation of the building which will be transformed into a 5-star hotel with 168 rooms, large common areas including a roof garden. In Italy Palladium is present in Sicily with the five-star Grand Palladium Sicilia Resort & Spa in Campofelice di Roccella, in the Palermo area. The Spanish company manages 40 hotels with over 13,000 rooms in six countries and closed 2022 with a turnover of 948 million, an increase of +113% compared to 2021 and +26% more than 2019. Among the factors that contributed to these performances Jesús Sobrino, CEO of Palladium Hotel Group mentions among others the Grand Palladium Sicilia Resort & Spa together with the Palladium Hotel Menorca and the Only You Hotels Valencia and Málaga.

The French Accor, on the other hand, will open the first Handwritten for summer 2023 in partnership with the Relais San Martino, in Taviano, in the province of Lecce. The structure is an ancient residence from the 1700s renovated respecting the architectural tradition and is located in the center of the town, in the splendid Salento setting, in a strategic position to reach the best beaches and resorts and has 31 rooms, an outdoor swimming pool , a fitness & yoga solarium space, the restaurant and the bar. This collection leverages charming and personalized hotels that offer guests an intimate and elegant hospitality experience. As far as operators are concerned, Accor aims to involve the owners of independent structures who want to join this proposal by taking advantage of the group’s sales network, receiving assistance in optimizing costs and maintaining their own peculiarities in the service offer. «With 12 hotels already part of the portfolio and over 110 properties and 11,500 rooms in negotiations to become part of the Collection, we aim to have more than 250 properties by 2030» remarked Camil Yazbeck, Global chief development officer, premium, midscale , economy by Accor.