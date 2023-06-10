Hotels, ferries and hotels: all the crazy rates of the most expensive summer ever

MILAN. The upcoming holidays could be the saltiest ever. With skyrocketing hotel, ferry and airline rates, the outlay for the summer risks becoming record-breaking. The alarm comes from consumer associations which detect rates of up to 22,000 euros for a week’s sleep in a 3-star hotel in August. According to a survey by Assoutenti, Sardinia, Sicily and the Amalfi Coast lead the places with the highest price lists of accommodation facilities. And new strategies are appearing: the “half board” option disappears and breakfast becomes a fee. Even travel is super expensive: to go on holiday in August, a family with two children spends up to 1,500 euros on the ferry, more than 800 euros on the plane.

Increasingly empty current accounts: 61 billion burned in 15 months Fabrizio Goria 09 June 2023



“Thanks to skyrocketing inflation and the high bills that have characterized the last 2 years, the 2023 summer holidays will be remembered as the most expensive ever”. This was stated by the president of Assoutenti, Furio Truzzi, illustrating the dossier on the costs of the next holidays created by the association, which analyzed item by item, region by region, the rates of accommodation facilities, ferries, planes, car hire.

«Istat tells us that in the last period domestic flights have increased by 43.2% compared to 2022, international ones by 36.6%, national holiday packages by 19.2%, while accommodation facilities have adjusted their average rates of +13.7%, with peaks of +15.2% for hotels, motels, boarding houses and the like – explains Truzzi – Analyzing the data collected on the territory, however, it turns out that the costs of a holiday are extremely diversified on the territory, and can reach very high peaks in certain Italian locations”.

Assoutenti’s study first of all examined the expense of a family with two children for a week’s stay in August in a 3-star establishment (hotel, B&B, apartments, etc.): a change in policies emerges tariffs of accommodation facilities, many of which, perhaps in order to contain management costs, have eliminated the “half-board” regime, i.e. breakfast and dinner included in the package offered to customers, an option which in some tourist areas appears increasingly difficult to find. Furthermore, many operators, to make the prices of rooms and apartments appearing on search engines and specialized sites more attractive, have opted for breakfast as an extra paid service, the costs of which vary on average from 7 to 15 euros per person per day. day. The research was conducted from 3 to 6 June 2023, on platforms specializing in hotel reservations and rate comparisons (Booking, Skyscanner), and on the sites of shipping companies. Here’s what emerged, item by item.

Ferries (departure 11 or 12 August, return 19 August)

Before arriving at the hotel, however, it is necessary to move and face the journey to reach the chosen holiday resort. And here comes the first nasty surprise: the study by Assoutenti shows that for traveling by ferry (2 adults, 2 children and a small car in tow) the cost for a round trip will reach 1,462 euros this year on the Genoa-Palermo route, 1,331 euro for the Civitavecchia-Olbia connection and 1,030 euro from Livorno to Olbia. You need 1,251 euros from Genoa to Porto Torres, 747 euros from Civitavecchia to Porto Torres and 624 euros on the Naples-Palermo line. From Naples to Stromboli you need about 715 euros.

Planes (outbound 12 August, return 19 August)

If you opt for the plane, and if you are willing to leave in the evening without time limits, spending per family starts at a minimum of 845 euros for the Milan-Brindisi route, 818 euros for the Milan-Palermo, 800 euros from Rome to Olbia. At least 802 euros are needed to fly from Milan to Olbia, 729 euros from Milan to Cagliari and 573 euros from Rome to Cagliari.

Car rental (from 12 to 19 August)

Once you arrive at the airport, you will then need to rent a car: the cost, if you choose a city car or a small utility vehicle, starts from a minimum of 402 euros in Olbia, 392 euros in Catania, 379 euros in Cagliari, 377 euros in Palermo, 373 euros in Alghero and Brindisi





Accommodation facilities (7 nights, check-in 12 August, check-out 19 August, 2 adults + 2 children under 13, 3-star facilities or equivalent according to specialized websites)

To give some examples relating to individual regions, in Emilia Romagna a one-week stay on the coast of Emilia Romagna for a family of 4 (3-star structure or equivalent) starts from a minimum of 1,218 euros in Milano Marittima but can reach cost the record figure of 19,656 euros in Riccione. From 1,526 to 5,277 euros for half-board spending in Rimini. In Tuscany, Marina di Pietrasanta is the place with the highest average rates: a stay costs between 3,920 and 6,194 euros per week in half board. However, the record belongs to Viareggio, where without breakfast and dinner the cost of accommodation in August reaches 15,572 euros. In Liguria, without half board, you spend from 818 to 7,443 euros in Rapallo, from 1,435 to 7,179 euros in Santa Margherita Ligure, from 1,316 to 4,233 euros in Diano Marina and from 1,163 to 3,544 euros in Lerici.

In Veneto, very different rates emerge: in Lido di Jesolo a 7-night stay costs from a minimum of 1,374 euros to a maximum of 7,807 euros, a price that drops to a maximum of 5,396 euros in Caorle and 4,937 euros in Bibione. The beaches of Friuli are cheaper: in Lignano Sabbiadoro half board costs from 2,618 to 5,677 euros, and from 1,019 to 5,187 euros without breakfast and dinners included. In Grado, between 895 and 3,792 euros is enough (without half board).





In Lazio, Anzio is the cheapest place among those examined in the region: an overnight stay in a 3-star hotel starts at 918 euros, but reaches over 3 thousand euros at the Circeo (without half board). In Campania there are very high rates on the prestigious Amalfi coast: without half board, you spend for a classic 3-star hotel from 4,000 to 11,920 euros in Positano; up to 8,358 euros in Sorrento and a maximum of 7,446 euros in Amalfi. Cilento is cheaper: in the same period, and with breakfast and dinner included, the cost varies from 2,422 to 4,368 euros.

In Sicily, the high-price record belongs to Cefalù, where a 3-star (or equivalent) structure costs up to 22,343 euros per week in August (without half board). In the same period, 8,718 euros were spent in San Vito Lo Capo, 6,913 euros in Taormina. Mondello (from 923 to 1,466 euros, Porto Empedocle (from 1,095 to 3,044 euros) and Mazara del Vallo (from 989 to 5,008 euros) are much cheaper. In Calabria, a week with half board in August costs from 2,492 to 3,860 euros in Capo Vatican, expenditure that reaches 5,030 euros in Tropea (but without half board).In Sardinia, the analysis conducted by Assoutenti examines stays without half board in this case: the record belongs to San Teodoro, where a 3 stars for 4 people costs up to 20,570 euros in August, beating Baja Sardinia (maximum rate 12,054 euros) and Porto Cervo (9,054 euros).For Villasimius the cost varies from a minimum of 798 euros to a maximum of 6,845 euros, Golfo Aranci 1,231 to 6,350 euros, La Maddalena from 1,209 to 6,720 euros, Alghero from 1,171 to 5,307 euros.

Gallipoli is the most expensive destination in Puglia: on a half-board basis, a family with two children spends at least 4,140 euros a week, but without dinner and breakfast included in the price, it can even reach 9,090 euros. Up to 8,317 euros in Otranto, 6,994 euros in Ostuni. Spending to stay in Vieste varies from 1,264 to 4,002 euros, while for Leuca you spend from 1,054 to 4,339 euros.