Hotels, investments growing to 1 billion in the nine months

An eye on the South, with Naples and Palermo among the new targets of international operators, the opening of lifestyle structures, still attention to luxury. The hotel sector in Italy is experiencing a post-Covid rebirth which has led investments to exceed one billion euros in the first nine months of 2023, in a crisis panorama that involves many other sectors such as offices. With the prospect of closing the year at 1.2-1.4 billion, even if investors are showing a certain caution lately.

The latest operations

There are various operations in the area. The latest in terms of time and first in terms of value is the sale by Orion of the Six Senses in Rome to the Statuto group for 245 million euros. An operation that has been in the works for a year, after Orion had acquired Palazzo Salviati Cesi Mellini in 2019, the former headquarters of the Bank of Rome. The cost per room of 2.4 million euros sets a new Italian record. Meanwhile, Oaktree has given mandate, according to rumours, to Rothschild for the sale of the hotels purchased by Castello Sgr, while a few days ago Palace resort increased from 75% to 100% of Baglioni with the intention of further expanding in Italy. Also in this context is the sale of Alpitour by Tamburi Investment partners. But it didn’t end here. In fact, the definitive signature for the sale of 49% of the capital of the Rocco Forte group to the Saudis of Pif, the Public Investment fund, is expected in these days.

Venice, Milan, Rome and Florence

The lion’s share always goes to the four tourist cities par excellence. In fact, Venice recorded the greatest interest from operators, followed by Milan, Rome and Florence. However, there is a strong focus on secondary locations such as Lake Como, the Amalfi Coast and new destinations such as the Dolomites. Sardinia and Sicily, which deserve a separate mention for the liveliness of the market, recorded very high ratings, with interest on the coast but also in the city, in particular in Cagliari where the charming hotel CasaClàt has opened and will open Tirso hotel in a historic building in the center. There is also strong interest in the Alpine resorts (Cortina d’Ampezzo, Courmayeur and Madonna di Campiglio), probably driven by the 2026 Milan-Cortina Olympics.

The cross-section of trends is the focus of a study by Cushman & Wakefield. «Among the signs emerges the ability of the Italian hotel industry to recover from the pandemic crisis and return to 2019 employment levels» says Alessandro Belli, head of the hospitality area of ​​Cushman & Wakefield, confirming the data from Operator Beat, an investigation into a sample of operators through which the sentiment and attractiveness of the various European markets is traced.

The tourist cross-section

American tourists, blocked by Covid, have returned, partially replacing demand from Russia and China. Europeans also booked holidays out of season thanks to the summer weather that lasted until October. Returning to C&W research, it is also worth mentioning the growth of the ADR, acronym for Average Daily Rate, which exceeded 2019 levels by over 40% in the first half of 2023, beating general inflation in Italy.