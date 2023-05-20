Houellebecq, repentance: “I was wrong about Islam, I repent about the hot film”

Houellebecq: ‘I was wrong about Islam’

Michel Houellebecq, French writer among the most read and appreciated in the world, always at the center of controversies and debates, is about to be released from May 26 in France and, simultaneously, in Italy with The Ship of Theseuswith the book “A few months of my life“. In the volume, 120 pages, the author replies on the dispute with the rector of the Great Mosque of Paris for the statements on Muslims, but also on the affair with the Dutch justice following the erotic videos shot without his knowledge in Paris and Amsterdam.

“For the first time in my life, I felt treated, ever, like the subject of a nature documentary: it’s hard to forget that moment”, he confesses in the book. And as Repubblica explains, he talks about the experience of the porn set as a rape. Corriere della Sera instead publishes a long interview with the writer.

“As for the Muslims, I was stupid not to re-read that text more carefully. It was very long it is true, but given the precedents I should have paid more attention”, he explains with reference to the recent sentences. “I didn’t want to offend Muslims, but to warn against the danger that a small minority of themthe Islamist jihadists, could provoke a violent reaction, Bataclan-style attacks in reverse, which I really do not wish, leading France to civil war”.

Corriere della Sera asks him if he has changed his mind. He answers: “On Muslims in general, yes. Let’s say that I have become aware that certain things are details. I don’t care at all that women wear the burkini on the beach, or that there are halal butchers, enough with this obsession with forced assimilation, enough with the pattern repeated to exhaustion by the Italians and Poles who knew how to become French. I no longer agree with certain ideas of my right-wing friends.”

The new book and the “betrayal” on the porn film

About the movie: “I didn’t want to participate in Kirac’s porn film, although I have nothing against pornography. My wife and I shot some scenes with Jini van Rooijen, the Beetle’s girl friend. They were meant for her Onlyfans account, which I thought was private. When I understood that it was public and paid for, I withheld consent”.

And then he says: “The Cockroach then invited us to Amsterdam by attracting me with an event on my beloved Lovecraft, and in the hotel he made me hurriedly sign a kind of release. I only discovered later, with amazement, that it was retroactive , and therefore included the private scenes filmed in Paris. I was deceived. As soon as I got off at the Amsterdam train station then there was a cameraman who started filming me without even saying good morning. In front of the camera, I gave Isa a few kisses, who in the book I call the Goose, it’s the images that ended up in the trailer without my permission. Those days in Amsterdam were scary, I trusted unscrupulous people. I’m ashamed of this, I let my guard down. I got duped.”

