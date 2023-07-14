House and bills, “compulsory” expenses absorb over 40% of household consumption

More than 40% of consumption goes to compulsory expenses

“Obligated” expenses absorb over 40% of household consumption and this percentage is destined to stay high even in the near future. After two exceptional years – 2021 and 2022 – the Italian economy, according to estimates by theConfcommercio Studies Officehas entered a phase of slowdown, with a percentage change in GDP that is nil or almost zero in the second quarter of the current year.

Housing costs

A slowdown distributed among all demand componentsstarting with consumption. Compressed by inflationary dynamics and by the increase in compulsory expenditure on family budgets, which grew almost exclusively due to the energy component. In fact, after theivello record of 42.7% reached last year, in 2023 the share of forced expenditure on total household consumption will remain high (41,5%). With an increase in the incidence of almost 5 points from 1995 to today, and does not seem destined to return below 40%. Out of a total of over 21,000 euros per capita of consumption per year, for obligatory expenses 8,755 euros go away (about 100 euros more than in 2019). Among these expenses, the main share is represented by the item dwelling (5,062 euros) within which a significant weight comes from the aggregate energy, gas and fuel with 1,976 euros. A value which, on average in 2023, reaches an incidence on total consumption of 9.4%.

The weight of the energy component

The price component amplifies the size of the compulsory expenses. In fact, between 1995 and 2023, while the average price of marketable goods grew by almost 53%, the price of forced expenses increased by 120%. With the energy component even increased by almost 175%. It is evident, explains the Confcommercio Research Office, that these trends reduce the well-being of consumers and curb the propensity to consume with inevitable depressive effects on the already weak GDP dynamics. These, in summary, are the main results that emerge from an analysis by the Confcommercio Research Office on the obligatory expenses of Italian families between 1995 and 2023.

The impact on GDP

“A number of questions of crucial importance emerge – comments the association’s note – for understanding the evolution not only and not so much of consumption but ofItalian economy as a wholeor. It can be admitted that in the long run, attention to the domestic environment has grown and so have the costs relating to housing. Including the diffusion of air conditioning and heating systems, and therefore of the related energy consumption. However, after it energy shockthe share of compulsory expenditure overall does not seem to return to the levels of 2019. The estimated 41.5% for the current year could indicate that, in structural terms, it would be difficult to return below 40% for required expenses. By definition, this trend would reduce well-being and health consumer freedomdiscouraging the growth of the propensity to consume and, therefore, to consumption, and, finally, this would have depressive effects on the already stunted dynamics of the gross product”.

