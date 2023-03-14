UStrictly speaking, vacationers often pay twice for their accommodation: once for the rent of the empty home and additionally for the hotel or holiday apartment. That can quickly strain the holiday budget, especially since experts assume that prices will continue to rise this year. But there is a way to escape this cost trap: organizations and clubs offer the opportunity to temporarily swap houses and apartments all over the world . The platforms establish contact between potential swap partners. For those who are not afraid of letting strangers into their home for a certain period of time, house swapping could be a real alternative to a hotel or holiday apartment. So that there is no rude awakening, the brave should follow these rules.