Federal Family Minister Paus has rejected Finance Minister Lindner’s objections to the early introduction of basic child security. The planned service cannot be offset against the increased child benefit, she told AFP.

Federal Family Minister Lisa Paus (Greens) has rejected the objections of Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) to the early introduction of basic child security. When asked by the AFP news agency, Paus on Sunday primarily contradicted Lindner’s argument that the coalition had already implemented significant improvements for children by significantly increasing child benefits.

The higher child benefit is “an important step,” the Greens Minister told AFP. “But that alone is not enough – the necessary costs for basic child security cannot be offset against it.” In order to get more children out of poverty, “basic child security must be adequately financed”. The costs of twelve billion euros per year she mentioned are “rather a lower limit for this,” Paus clarified.

Paus also contradicted Lindner’s argument that in the fight against child poverty the priority should be to encourage parents to work. Child poverty also affects families “in which the parents work but whose income is still insufficient,” emphasized the minister. “That’s why the federal government has decided to introduce basic child security.”

Lindner had previously said in an interview with “Bild am Sonntag” that he saw little scope for basic child security in the 2024 budget. “A lot has already happened for families with children,” said Lindner. More is “always desirable, but not always possible”.

