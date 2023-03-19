Chancellor Olaf Scholz asked the energy companies at the end of February to pass on falling wholesale prices to consumers. He “expects that the energy companies will not take advantage of the situation and make special profits,” he told the “Bild” newspaper. The energy industry then emphasized that electricity and gas providers generally do not take advantage of the market situation. “The first price reductions by individual gas suppliers show that competition on the gas market is working and that the energy suppliers will pass on price reductions as soon as their procurement situation allows it,” Kerstin Andreae said.